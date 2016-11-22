Mkhitaryan needs small games to flourish and will feature vs Feyenoord, reveals Mourinho

Jose Mourinho has revealed that Henrikh Mkhitaryan will feature against Feyenoord on Thursday in the UEFA Europa League.

The Manchester United manager confirmed that he spoke to the midfielder before the Arsenal game at the weekend to tell him that he would be playing some part on Thursday night.

Mkhitaryan will get his chance against Feyenoord, says Mourinho

Mkhitaryan once again watched the big game against Arsenal on Saturday from the stands with Mourinho suggesting the midfielder can't handle the pressure of the big games just yet but will get his chance to show what he can do on Thursday.

Speaking to reporters after the game against Arsenal, Mourinho said he told Mkhitaryan on Saturday that "he is going to be involved against Feyenoord" on Thursday in a must-win game for the team.

Mourinho added that Mkhitaryan is "not happy" with the amount of playing time he is getting this season but he revealed that "he is transforming his frustration in a good way" which is to "work hard and try to adapt" in order to find his place in the team going forward.

Mkhitaryan struggling to handle pressure at United

Many United fans were once again left frustrated at the weekend when the team news was given out and the attacking midfielder was once again not in the team but Mourinho revealed he had no qualms in telling him that it the game was not one is ready for at United.

Mourinho said that he told Mkhitaryan that the Arsenal game "was not the game" for him as it wouldn't have made sense for him to only play "10 or 20 minutes from the bench."

Mourinho added that he went on to say to the midfielder that "he either needs to start or to come on for the second half" as the Portuguese boss feels that he needs "less pressure" and "better conditions to express his qualities" that everyone knows he possesses.

The game against Feyenoord is a must-win game for United as they come into the game in third position in group A after only taking six points from four games and must win to keep alive their chances of qualifying for the knockout stages.