Jordan Henderson: Liverpool must move on from Bournemouth defeat

Liverpool midfielder Jordan Henderson is confident he and his teammates can bounce back to the weekend's defeat at Bournemouth, provided they use the lessons they learned.

The Reds collapsed in dramatic fashion on Sunday, twice spurning two-goal leads against the Cherries, with Nathan Ake's stoppage-time effort giving the hosts a 4-3 victory having trailed 3-1 just 15 minutes earlier.

But despite the damaging defeat, which meant Jürgen Klopp's men finished the weekend third in the Premier League table, is one from which Liverpool can respond, believes the skipper.

Liverpool captain: We weren't at our best

Henderson told the club's official website at the Vitality Stadium that there is "one thing" they have "got to do" after such a setback, which is "try and learn from it as best you can and use it for the next game."

The England international admitted that they will "be disappointed" for a few days but that they will "get back on the training pitch, get back working hard and focus on the next game."

He felt that Liverpool have "been brilliant" otherwise so far this season but acknowledged that at Bournemouth they "weren't at our best" and "were punished" as a result.

Henderson acknowledged that the South Coast club have got to be given "credit" because "they kept going right until the end", but added: "We've got to learn from it quickly, move on and make sure we're right at it in the next game."

Reds weren't at 100 per-cent, declares Henderson

The 26-year-old believes Klopp's charges could and should have pressed harder to add to their lead before half-time, going into the break at 2-0 thanks to fine finishes from Sadio Mane and Divock Origi.

He insisted that there is "nothing" they can say to justify their late cave-in, declaring it a "very disappointing result" and lamenting that Liverpool were not "at 100 per-cent throughout the game."

Henderson said they "did well to get back to 3-1 in the lead" after Callum Wilson had pulled one back for the hosts from the penalty spot, but said his team needed "to keep going and keep fighting."

He bemoaned that they "didn't do" that and that Bournemouth "applied pressure in the last 20 minutes and got the goals" to complete a remarkable, and almost unthinkable earlier in the game, comeback.

The captain added that Liverpool "were comfortable at times" but said that they "could have penetrated a little bit better" and that there was "still a lot of room for improvement after the second-half" in which he insisted they "wanted to come out and improve."

Despite admitting the result, and the manner of it, was "very disappointing", Henderson said that their loss didn't mean more just because their close rivals earned maximum points.

"I don't really look at that to be honest," he said, insisting that he has said "many a time before" that they must simply "concentrate on ourselves" because "if you're concentrating on other teams then you're not focused on what you need to do."

He reflected on what he felt was a "bitterly disappointing" defeat which was "hard to explain" but said that they "just have to move on as best we can" and try to "put this one behind us."