Joel Matip wins Liverpool's Player of the Month award for November

Joel Matip was named Liverpool's Standard Chartered Player of the Month on Saturday after a run of impressive performances from the Cameroonian.

Matip featured three times for the Reds last month, in which Liverpool did not lose a game, winning twice and drawing once, whilst conceding only once.

The month started well with a 6-1 thrashing against Watford, despite Lucas Leiva filling in as Matip’s centre-back partner.

Dejan Lovren then returned to side which saw the duo keep back-to-back clean sheets after a goalless draw against Southampton, followed by a 2-0 over Sunderland at Anfield.

An honour for the defender

Matip was very pleased to win the award as he told Liverpoolfc.com: “It feels positive. It’s nice, a good thing.

“It’s an honour and I’m thankful that they [the fans] voted for me. As a defender, if you get something like this, it’s always special.”

Matip proving to be a key player

The 25-year-old missed out on Liverpool’s opening game in December which proved costly after they lost 4-3 to Bournemouth.

This was just the second time the Reds have lost in the league this season, with the other defeat against Burnley also coming when Matip was not in the team.

Jürgen Klopp has yet to taste defeat when Matip has been in the starting team, so he will be keen to get him back as soon as possible.

Ahead of this weekend’s game against West Ham United, the defender revealed: “It was a little backstep. But this week I started training again.

“I’m feeling better and better, and I hope I can help the team at the weekend. I’m on a good way and I’m feeling fit.”