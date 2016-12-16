Mazzarri bemoaned Watford’s injury problems as they suffer loss to Manchester City

Walter Mazzarri believes luck was not on Watford's side as his team lost 2-0 to Manchester City. With numerous players out injured and Roberto Pereyra picking up a knee problem in the first half Mazzarri suggested that had he had a full squad of chances went his players way the result would have been different.

Mazzarri explained that “the chance for Ighalo would have drawn the game” before adding that he believes that a draw “would be a fair result”. He continued to admit that in the “first half we were shy” but the Hornets grew into the game as they had “clearer occassions in front of goal”.

Injury plagues the Hornets

Watford were without Valon Behrami, Craig Cathcart and Stefano Okaka for their clash in Manchester and Roberto Pereyra was substituted off with an injury within 30 minutes of the game starting.

Commenting on Watford’s problems Mazzarri said that “we had some important players missing today” adding that “we’ve not been lucky with all the injuries we have had”.

He went on to explain that the club do not know the full extent of Pereyra’s injury but know the “problem is on the knee”. He revealed that he asked the player “during the game if he felt a twist, and he told me it was a knock”.

Why Deeney was benched

Mazzarri also revealed the reason why he left captain Troy Deeney on the bench. With the Hornets coming up against Sunderland on the weekend he explained, “We have three games in a week and this without Okaka as well."

He added that, “Deeney has four yellow cards and I wanted him to be ready for the game against Sunderland." The Italian also added that after analysing City he and his assistances “thought a player with the characteristics of Sinclair would be appropriate”.