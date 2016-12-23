Oscar leaves Chelsea, joins Shanghai SIPG

Chelsea have announced that they have agreed a deal with Shanghai SIPG for the permanent transfer of Brazilian midfielder Oscar. The 25-year-old will leave for China for an estimated fee of nearly £60 million after four years of service at Stamford Bridge. A statement on the Chelsea website said: “We thank Oscar for his wonderful service and wish him the very best of luck.”

A Brazilian in England

Shortly before the 2012 Summer Olympics in London, Chelsea signed the then 20-year-old from Internacional of Porto Alegre on a fiive-year contract and a fee £19.35 million. He instantly became a fan favorite by the Blues supporters when Roberto di Matteo gave him his first start of the season on 19 September in Chelsea's first UEFA Champions League match against Juventus, he scored a brace past Gianluigi Buffon in an eventual 2-2 draw.

During his four years at the club, he won the UEFA Europa League in his first season in 2012-2013 under Rafael Benitez and achieved a league and cup double in 2013-2014, when he won the Premier League and League Cup under Jose Mourinho.

Such performance in West London gave him his international debut for Brazil, where he was a part of the winning 2013 FIFA Confederations Cup squad and fourth place 2014 FIFA World Cup squad, both in his native country. He leaves the nation scoring 38 times from 203 Chelsea appearances.

The Future

As 2017 beckons, many European footballers are making their moves in China, with transfers such as Ramires, Gervinho, Hulk, Graziano Pelle and Ezequiel Lavezzi among others acquiring massive amounts of money and popularity in the Far East. Oscar will be no different as one of the big football names to make waves in the nation, he will join fellow compatriot Hulk at Shanghai SIPG and former Chelsea manager André Villas-Boas as the sixth foreign player in the Chinese squad.