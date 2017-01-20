Manchester United Predicted XI to face Stoke: Who will start as United look to get back to winning ways?

Manchester United travel to the Bet365 Stadium to take on Mark Hughes' Stoke City side looking to extend their 16-match unbeaten run.

Jose Mourinho's side saw their nine match winning run end last week as Liverpool held the Red Devils to a 1-1 draw at Old Trafford, despite United offering up the better opportunities throughout the match.

The defence

Goalkeeper - David de Gea: De Gea is unquestionably United's best keeper, and arguably the best in the Premier League, and in the world. Whenever an important game comes around, the first name on the team sheet is the imposing Spaniard, a crucial cog to the revitalised red machine.

Right-back - Antonio Valencia: Mourinho recently described the Ecuadorian utility player as the best right-back in the world, so there's no debate that when he is fit, the Portuguese manager will start one of his most consistent performers. His attacking prowess combined with his defensive power makes Valencia a vital member of the United side.

Centre-back - Phil Jones: Jones is a player who has clearly benefited from Mourinho's stewardship. Jones made his comeback as United's unbeaten run begun in South Wales against Swansea and has featured in every game since and been a rock at the back in the absence of the formerly injured pairing of Chris Smalling and Eric Bailly.

Centre-back - Chris Smalling: United 3rd captain is in line to replace the rejuvenated Marcos Rojo, despite his solid showing against Liverpool. Smalling's added physicality could be useful against a Potters side that could include Peter Crouch after his goal last week against Sunderland brought him to 99 Premier League strikes.

Left-back - Matteo Darmian: The Italian has established himself ahead of Luke Shaw in the pecking order and is likely to retain his place as long as the Englishman remains out of favour. Although his attacking capability has been called into question of late, there's no doubting Darmian's defensive mind is top quality.

The midfield

Centre-midfielder - Michael Carrick: Carrick may have been substituted at half-time against Liverpool, but his status as the Red Devils' good luck charm lives on; when he starts, United are still unbeaten. The veteran midfielder offers control to Mourinho's side, and creates a sense of freedom for the attacking players in the side.

Centre-midfielder - Ander Herrera: Herrera's impact on the Liverpool clash was limited by Jurgen Klopp's high pressing game. However, the Spaniard's desire and break-up play has seen him become an international footballer, as well as a consistent part of Jose Mourinho's best team.

The attack

Right-winger - Henrikh Mkhitaryan: The in-form Armenian didn't enjoy his best outing against United's rivals, but the class he has shown throughout United's unbeaten run means he is unlikely to miss out on a starting place anytime soon. His dynamism in attack has added another layer of danger to what was already a pretty potent attacking unit, and really brought United to the next level.

Centre-attacking-midfielder - Paul Pogba: Despite three months of consistently being United's most influential player, Pogba has come in for some serious stick for his horror show against the old enemy. He couldn't deal with the aerial threat provided by Dejan Lovren, and gave away the penalty for a ridiculous handball. However, Pogba has been sensational throughout United's three months of avoiding defeat, and will look to raise his confidence with another match-winning showing in the Potteries.

Left-winger - Anthony Martial: The Frenchman's pace and direct running could be required as the Red Devils face off against a robust Stoke defence. His struggles against Liverpool shouldn't detract from the electric form he showed before United's winning run came to an end, with his speed across the turf causing nightmares for opposition full-backs.

Striker - Zlatan Ibrahimovic: He may be 35-years-old, but Ibrahimovic is now the joint top-scorer in the league, level with Chelsea frontman Diego Costa and Arsenal superstar Alexis Sanchez. His ability is unquestionable as all his critics have been silenced by his goalscoring exploits, particularly the looping header that drew United level with Liverpool last Sunday.