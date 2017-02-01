Branislav Ivanovic leaves Chelsea for Zenit St Petersburg

An era has come to an end at Stamford Bridge, with Chelsea full-back Branislav Ivanovic leaving the club after nine years of service to join Russian side Zenit St Petersburg.

Goodbye to a legend

The 32-year-old has gained legendary status during his time in the capital, managing to win two Premier League titles, one Champions League, one Europa League, three FA Cups and one League Cup since his move from Lokomotiv Moscow back in 2008.

He will be remembered most for last-gasp winner against Benfica in the Europa League back in 2013, and was one of five foreign players that passed the 300-game mark for the Blues.

However, the full-back has only appeared six times in the current campaign, he has joined the Russian side for an undisclosed fee on a two-and-a-half-year deal and finished his career with 377 appearances.

Hard place to go

Chelsea had a tough time on Tuesday, when they were held to a difficult 1-1 draw with high-flying rivals Liverpool. David Luiz opened the scoring before Georginio Wijnaldum's equaliser, Diego Costa missed a penalty late on but defender Gary Cahill stated that they performed well.

"We dug in and it’s a hard place to go," Cahill told chelseafc.com. ‘

"When you get a penalty it’s a great opportunity but never mind," he stated. "Diego’s scored so many important goals for us this season so it’s no problem."

"We showed a lot of character and on reflection a draw isn’t the worst result for us," the defender admitted. "It was a great start for us."

"We’re disappointed with their goal but I thought we controlled the game reasonably well," he stressed. "Obviously they were always going to be a threat."