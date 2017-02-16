Mixed week for Hornets' loanees

The loan players who moved away from Watford in January have enjoyed mixed starts to life away from Vicarage Road, as they gain important minutes.

A dream start in the Netherlands for Oulare

Young forward, Obbi Oulare scored his first goal for Dutch strugglers Willem II on Saturday. The Belgian striker netted in the final minute after playing the full game. The goal sealed a 2-0 home win over Vitesse, which lifted Willem further clear of the relegation zone.

Staying in the Netherlands, native midfielder Steven Berghuis provided an assist for team mate Jens Toornstra. His goal helped give Feyenoord a 2-0 win over Groningen. This victory maintained the position of the Rotterdam club at the top of the Eredivisie.

A frustrating night for Sinclair

Moving slightly closer to home, Jerome Sinclair was a starter for Birmingham City’s tricky trip to Sheffield Wednesday on Friday night. Unfortunately, the young striker was substituted by Gianfranco Zola after 70 minutes of a 3-0 defeat for the Blues at Hilsborough.

Further down the pyramid, Alex Jakubiak played the last half hour of a 3-0 defeat for Wycombe Wanderers at the hands of fellow League Two playoff hopefuls, Stevenage. Meanwhile, Dennon Lewis was an unused Woking substitute in a 3-2 loss at runaway National League leaders and FA Cup giant killers, Lincoln City on Tuesday night.

Moving over to Spain, Mario Suarez played the full 90 minutes for Valencia in a goalless draw With Real Betis. Finally, full-back Juan Carlos Paredes helped Greek champions Olympiakos extend their lead at the top of the Greek Super League to 13 points with a 2-0 win at lowly Larissa on Sunday evening.

Hammers provide the next test for Mazzarri

Head coach Walter Mazzarri will no doubt be keeping a close eye on the progress of all of his loan players. His current squad have a weekend off due to being out of the FA Cup. They will return to action at home to West Ham on February 25.