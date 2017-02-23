Yaya Toure insists Man City fans must accept errors due to attacking style

Manchester City midfielder Yaya Toure says that his side may continue to make errors because of their intense attacking style.

The Blues ran out 5-3 winners over Monaco in the first leg of their last-16 Champions League tie, in what was an astonishing night at the Etihad Stadium, as City twice came from behind to win the match with goals from Raheem Sterling, Sergio Aguero (2), John Stones and Leroy Sane.

Experienced midfielder, Toure, believes City fans may have to endure more matches like that in the future as Pep Guardiola’s side adapt the Spanish manager’s style of football.

The Ivorian admitted his side is a team that “can concede goals” but praised his teammates for fighting back on more than one occasion to take a lead into the second leg.

He continued: “To be honest, we needed to deliver this kind of performance. The game was unbelievable. That is why I want to stay in Europe.”

Embed from Getty Images Leroy Sane netted City's fifth on the night Photo source: Getty Images

Monaco still in tie

With the Ligue 1 side still very much in the tie considering they scored three away goals at the Etihad, City will know they have to be on form if they want to finish the job.

With Radamel Falcao and co. in excellent scoring form, Toure thinks his side will need to “score two goals” and says his side have to be "careful away from home.”

The 33-year-old said his side certainly won’t be underestimating the ability of their opponents, stating: “We don’t have to underestimate them and must try to score goals again.

“We are a team that can get goals but we can concede goals.”

With that in mind, we could expect another goal fest when the two sides play out the second leg next month.

The Blues do not resume playing until March 1 when they take on Huddersfield in an FA Cup fifth-round replay, therefore Guardiola has taken his side for some warm weather training in Abu Dhabi as they prepare for the remainder of the season.