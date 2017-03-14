Leicester City 2-0 Sevilla: Foxes slay ten-man Sevilla to reach the Champions League quarter-finals

Leicester City defied the odds as they reached the last eight of the Champions League, with goals from Wes Morgan and Marc Albrighton giving them a 2-0 win over a ten-man Sevilla side.

The Spanish side came flying out the traps at the King Power Stadium, with Samir Nasri going close three minutes in but found themselves behind before the half hour mark with Morgan’s strike. Wissam Ben Yeder was only one to look for a reply before the end of the half, but didn’t prove fruitful.

Sergio Escudero came within inches of an equaliser at the beginning of the second period, but the tie was sealed when Albrighton added a second moments later. It just wasn’t Sevilla’s night with Nasri’s dismissal and Steven N’Zonzi’s missed penalty, but that certainly didn’t put a dampner on a historic night at the King Power.

Starting well

Jorge Sampoli’s headed to the East Midlands knowing that an away goal should have been to see Craig Shakespeare’s side, and the Spanish side took It to their English counterparts from the off.

Nasri will have been used to the atmosphere of an English stadium and came very close three minutes in. The Frenchman did brilliantly as his touch caught Morgan on his wrong foot, his angle was decreasing but managed to get the shot away before the Jamaican slid in but Kasper Schmeichel produced a decent block.

Taking a crucial lead

Many wouldn’t have given the Foxes a hope of making the last eight under former manager Claudio Ranieri, but have looked revitalised under Shakespeare and it was the home side who managed to take a surprise lead.

It was easy enough from the Premier League champions, as Riyad Mahrez placed an excellent free kick towards the back post. Morgan didn’t seem to know much about it, but managed to get a boot to it to turn beyond Sergio Rico sending the King Power into a frenzy in a process.

Sevilla almost had instant reply moments later, as Yeder collected the ball and ploughed his way into the penalty area. He decided to let one rip and it did nestle the back of the net, but much to the traveling contingent’s despair it was around the back of it.

One end to another

Sevilla were even more determined for the away goal than after the first whistle, and came within a lick of paint of getting an away goal. It was an excellent effort from Escudero as his effort was dipping and moving which had Schmeichel beaten, but he was saved by the woodwork as it came off the underside of the crossbar.

They were made to regret their missed opportunity, as Leicester managed to double their lead just moments later. The danger looked to have subsided as a Mahrez cross is headed clear, but it was only as far as Albrighton who took it on his chest and a touch before nestling it into the bottom corner.

Making it hard for themselves

As the clock began to tick down the Spanish side were becoming more and more restless for their away goal, and their task was made that much harder when they were reduced to ten men.

Nasri is infamous for his temper and that flared up in a big way, the Frenchman certainly wasn't happy with a challenge from Vardy which saw the two square up. The striker gave a little push which sent Nasri over the edge as he laid his head on him, Vardy certainly played up the contact but Daniele Orsato had no choice but to hand him a second yellow.

The Italian official worked in favour of Sampaoli’s side moments later, as they were handed the opportunity of extra-time with a spot kick. A excellent ball saw Vitolo bust through and look to chip it over the Dane, he went over the top of the keeper as his effort was cleared off the line and Orsato pointed to the spot.

Former Stoke City man N’Zonzi stepped up the spot kick, but kept up the club’s poor recent record as his poor effort was straight into the body of Schmeichel.

Making sure of it

After that scare Shakespeare’s clambered upfield in the last ten minutes to secure the tie, and Vardy had two excellent chances to solidify their last-eight position.

The first came with five minutes to play, as Albrighton did well to get the ball back into the mixer and Vardy had a free header but should have done better as it was straight at Rico who palmed it wide.

He was at it again moments later as Mahrez led a late counterattack, he slid it through to the England international with just Rico to beat but it was well over the target.