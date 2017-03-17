Crystal Palace vs Watford preview: Palace aiming for third straight league win for the first time this season

Crystal Palace host Watford this weekend with the Eagles looking to earn three consecutive wins for the first time this season as they maintain their search for Premier League survival.

By contrast, the Hornets are looking to end a recent dip in form and continue their push for a top-half finish.

Palace aiming to further the gap

It took Sam Allardyce some time to adjust to the role of Crystal Palace boss but in their last two Premier League games it looks as though he has started to work his magic.

A crucial 1-0 victory over Middlesbrough three weeks ago was followed up with a hard-fought 2-0 win over eighth-placed West Brom at The Hawthorns.

Fantastic strikes from Wilfried Zaha and Andros Townsend guided Palace to victory and helped them climb out of the relegation zone and offer them real hope of surviving the drop.

They were Crystal Palace’s first back-to-back wins since early September and have helped them open a one-point gap between themselves and Hull City in 18th.

Allardyce’s side will be looking to continue their winning streak this weekend and inch further towards safety.

Hornets looking to find form again

After a strong run of form after the turn of the year the Hornets have slipped back into old habits in the past few weeks with two losses and a draw in their last three outings.

An unsurprising defeat at Old Trafford was followed by Walter Mazzarri’s side throwing away a lead at home to West Ham United before following that up with a seven-goal thriller at Vicarage Road against Southampton – which the Hornets came out of with nothing to show for their efforts.

Troy Deeney had given the Hornets the lead before goals from Dušan Tadić and Nathan Redmond meant the Saints led at half-time. Stefano Okaka’s goal with just over ten minutes to go drew the hosts level.

However, Watford again conceded two late goals, first from Manolo Gabbiadini and second from Redmond, which consigned Mazzarri’s men to defeat. Adboulaye Doucouré did grab a consolation in the 94th minute, but it was too little, too late.

The Hornets' recent blip has seen them fall back down to 13th in the Premier League, however they are nine points above the drop zone.

Watford will be looking to begin a strong finish to the season and push for a top-half finish in the Premier League, rather than falling into the possibility of a relegation battle.

Team news

Patrick Van Aanholt is still suffering from an ankle injury which means Jeffrey Schlupp is likely to start in defence for Crystal Palace. Forward Loïc Rémy will also miss the game.

As for Watford, Étienne Capoue is a doubt after struggling with a fever all week but the Hornets do welcome back Nordin Amrabat and Daryl Janmaat.

Last time the sides met

The last time the sides met was on Boxing Day and was Sam Allardyce’s first game in charge of Palace as the former England national team manager earned a 1-1 draw.

Yohan Cabaye’s low strike gave Crystal Palace the lead but Deeney’s penalty twenty minutes from time ensured that the sides would share the points.

The fixture has favoured the hosts in recent seasons with Watford only winning two of their last 13 matches against Palace. However, the Hornets have won in their two most recent visits to Selhurst Park - in 2013 and 2016.

Likely line-ups

Palace: Hennessey; Ward, Tomkins, Sakho, Schlupp; Cabaye, Milivojevic, Zaha, Puncheon, Townsend; Benteke.

Watford: Gomes; Kaboul, Prodl, Britos, Holebas; Niang, Behrami, Cleverley, Capoue; Okako, Deeney.