Watford vs Sunderland: Visitor's Predicted XI

Sunderland head to Watford with just one win in ten games. David Moyes and his men are rooted to the bottom of the Premier League table and a loss at Vicarage Road may well just seal their fate whilst a win would give the Black Cats a much needed boost. Coincidentally, Watford were the lost side Sunderland beat at the Stadium of Light and repeat showing of that 1-0 score line would be very much welcomed by the Wearsiders.



But who does David Moyes play? His team selection in that 0-0 draw at home to Burnley received much criticism from fans after the Scot left Didier Ndong and Papy Djilobodji, a duo which he spent a combined £21million on, out of the side claiming the match needed some “Britishness”. Though what makes things even harder for moyes and his troops is the seemingly never ending list of injuries.

Goalkeeper

Jordan Pickford: Pickford is a cert to start. The highly rated youngster may well be in his last season at Sunderland with a host of big clubs on his tail. The England U21 stopper is much better than Mannone in commanding his box and distribution. His shot stopping will help his defence to feel more relaxed and he can give the side a glimmer of hope.

Defence

Billy Jones: Despite missing the easiest chance you’ll ever see against Burnley, Jones must keep his place at right-back. The 30-year-old is the type of grafter that Sunderland need in their side and whilst he may not possess all of the ability in the world, he’s competent more often than he’s not and his work rate is something that Sunderland need. Watford is likely to be a tough test and Jones must on the top of his game to help keep Jose Holebas quiet. The majority of the Hornets’ attacks stem from the left so Jones needs to be vigilant.



Lamine Kone: The Ivorian missed out the game against Burnley due to injury but has been declared fit by Moyes and must go straight back into the side as he’s a better fit than Djilobodji and can be the man to help contain Troy Deeney. Kone will need to be a rock at the back and will need to at the top of his game with some precise tackles.



John O'Shea: Although it seems as though the Irish international will still be at the club when he's collecting his pension, without him in their backline, Sunderland seem to collapse and fold like a pack of cards. He helps to command Kone, Oviedo and Jones and leads the rest of the team well. Djiolobodji and Kone can often reveal each other's weak spots.

Bryan Oviedo: Oviedo has done pretty well since arriving from Everton and is the club’s only left-back so Moyes is bereft of choice down the left hand side. Still, the Costa Rican international is a trustworthy player to have in your backline and deserves to keep his place.

Midfield

Jason Denayer: Denayer has played as a holding midfielder on numerous occasions this season and with Lee Cattermole reported to be not yet ready to start, the best option Moyes has is to play the loanee in front of the back four. The 21-year-old has been inconsistent for a large part of his spell on Wearside but has had more good games than bad and can make a difference at the back on Saturday.

Seb Larsson: Like the majority of his teammates, Larsson has been poor this season but he is a better winger than he is centre-mid and if he cuts out his pointing, he can actually make a difference going forward. The Swede can help give Moyes an added threats from set-pieces which will keep Watford on their toes should they concede a corner or free-kick.

Jack Rodwell: The £10million man finally broke his curse this season and ended his run of over 30 starts without a win and has actually been one of Sunderland’s best midfielders this season. Out of the centre-midfielders Moyes has available, Rodwell is the best and can do a job at Watford.

Didier Ndong: Though Denayer is in front of the back four, playing two centre-mids still may be the best option for Sunderland as it will help to reduce the number of attacks coming from the Watford front line. And as we seen against Crystal Palace, the Gabon international can actually offer Sunderland something going forward.

Wahbi Khazri: Khazri has bene frozen out for a large part of this season but he’s a better shout than Adnan Januzaj or Fabio Borini if Sunderland wish to create anything going forward and much like Larsson, Khazri can offer something from set-pieces. The Tunisian is a wizard on the wing and possesses the trickery to fool Watford’s defence and can help to supply Defoe with those all important balls into the box.

Attack

Jermain Defoe: Defoe is the man to go up top alone for Moyes. The striker is Sunderland’s best shot at scoring and if you take the 34-year-old out of the equation then the team look pretty much doomed. But fresh from his England call-up and goal, the striker will be bursting with confidence and eager to help his side somehow claw out of the mess they’re in and he knows he is the man to do that by putting the ball in the back of the net.



Substitutes: Mannone, Love, Djilobodji, O’Shea, Cattermole, Anichebe, Januzaj.