Jürgen Klopp: Liverpool striker Daniel Sturridge could be involved in the squad to face Bournemouth

Daniel Sturridge could be included in the Liverpool squad that faces Bournemouth in the Premier League on Wednesday night according to Jürgen Klopp.

The striker was back in full team training on Monday afternoon having last featured for the Reds against Hull City two months earlier, a virus and then a hip injury keeping him on the sidelines.

Having returned to individual training at Melwood last week, Sturridge joined his teammates on the training pitches this week and could be in line to feature in the squad that hosts the Cherries.

His return is a timely one, with Sadio Mané facing a spell unavailable with a knee injury while Adam Lallana and Jordan Henderson are both out with foot and thigh injuries, as Klopp himself confirmed.

The Reds boss revealed to reporters that Sturridge is "in a good way" since returning to training, adding: "Especially in our situation, it's a very good option to have him back."

"We won't make any decisions now because yesterday was not a lot in training," Klopp continued. He said that he will "be a part of training" in Tuesday "hopefully" and insisted, if so, then "he can probably be in the squad and they will "have to see" if he can be involved.

Klopp confident Origi can make an impact

Earlier this week, Liverpool striker Divock Origi declared himself ready to fill the gap left by forwards Lallana and Mané - having come from the bench in place of the Senegal winger to score the third goal in their 3-1 victory over Everton.

In response to the Belgian striker's comments, Klopp declared: "That's good. I'm happy to hear this. Of course it's good to have Divock, the season is long and you need all the players in the squad and sometimes players in good shape cannot be in the first line-up because more than 10 others fit maybe better [against] the next opponent or something."

Origi scored five goals in five games earlier in the season but has since suffered from a lack of rhythm, Klopp citing him as a "very, very important option" that is good for the club to have.

"Like I said, Daniel [Sturridge] is back now," Klopp vowed. "I said it yesterday when we were together before training that it's actually a perfect moment coming back to team training. There's a lot of good news, also."

The German explained that Liverpool now "have to use" these players, but insisted equally that they "have to perform" also they already have "all the support from my side they can get", calling upon Liverpool "to fight" when they face Bournemouth.