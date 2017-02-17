Liverpool striker Daniel Sturridge leaves La Manga camp early with illness

(Picture: Getty Images - Robbie Jay Barratt - AMA)

Daniel Sturridge has returned early from Liverpool's La Manga warm weather mid-season training camp due to a virus.

The striker travelled despite suffering from illness in the hope that he could join his teammates in training in south east Spain, but his sickness has yet to subside.

He was the only member of the 27-man squad to miss training on Thursday, the England international absent from the morning and afternoon sessions.

As a result, the club's medical staff have taken a decision to send 27-year-old Sturridge back to England before returning to training at Melwood whenever he is well enough again.

Sturridge returns to Merseyside with illness

The Liverpool squad are at the five-star resort until Sunday, when they will return to Merseyside and continue their preparations for the clash with Leicester City in the Premier League later this month.

Sturridge was an unused substitute in last weekend's win over Tottenham Hotspur and hasn't started a league game since January 2, when he scored in a draw at Sunderland.

The Reds' No.15's future is increasingly uncertain, particularly given his struggle to impress when given opportunities by Jürgen Klopp. He has only scored twice in 14 league appearances this term, although he has scored .

Sturridge joins fellow absentees Dejan Lovren (knee), Ovie Ejaria (ankle), Marko Grujić (hamstring), Ádám Bogdán and Danny Ings (ACL) on the sidelines.

On Lovren and Grujić, Klopp told Liverpoolfc.com earlier this week: "That was the decision of the medical department. We have fantastic people at home and they can take care of the players, which makes more sense."

The German explained that he hopes Lovren can "come back to training after we come back on Sunday", insisting it "would be great" to have the Croatian rejoin his teammates.

He added: "Same for Marko, who is close but not close enough to make the sessions with us. It's not nice for a player when you're close but you can see this, so do your stuff and train in the moment you can do it again [with the rest of the group]. That's all. There are no other reasons [for them to miss on the training camp]."

Reds' clash with Leicester potentially subject to date change

Elsewhere, the date of Liverpool's upcoming clash with Leicester could be moved dependent on the Foxes' result in the FA Cup this weekend.

Claudio Ranieri's strugglers travel to League One outfit Millwall in the fifth round of the competition on Saturday and should the game end in a draw, their league tie with Liverpool will be rearranged to Saturday 25 February for a 12:30pm kick-off.

Klopp's charges will hope to build on the win over Spurs as they hope to put aside their winter blip and claim a top-four berth by ending the season strongly.