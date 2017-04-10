Liverpool winger Sadio Mané to undergo knee surgery on Tuesday

Liverpool winger Sadio Mané will travel to London to undergo minor surgery on his knee injury on Tuesday, ruling him out for the next eight weeks.

The 24-year-old was forced off in the Reds' 3-1 Merseyside derby victory over Everton at Anfield earlier this month after a tangle with Leighton Baines left him unable to continue.

The Senegal international had already been ruled out for the rest of the season by manager Jürgen Klopp, who said it was "pretty much impossible" he would be available again this term.

He will have an operation to repair the meniscus in his left knee, leaving him for a two-month period. Mané is expected to complete his rehabilitation in order to take part in pre-season training ahead of the 2017-18 campaign.

He will hope to be fully fit - provided he suffers no setbacks - for Senegal's must-win 2018 World Cup qualifier with Burkina Faso at the end of August.

The player was reportedly keen to avoid surgery and play his part before the end of the season but Liverpool decided the best option was for Mané to go under the knife.

Reds without top scorer Mané for run-in

It has been reported that the forward has suffered similar knee problems this season but that he was able to recover without the need for medical intervention.

That was why Liverpool initially delayed the decision on whether to send Mané for surgery as the club waited to discover the full extent of the damage, with initial scans inconclusive due to swelling around the area.

Mané has been a huge success Merseyside since a £30 million summer move from Southampton. The Reds' top goalscorer, Mané has scored 13 league goals and added a further five assists.

Mané will miss Liverpool's final six games of the season as they look to qualify for the Champions League, with a trip to eighth-placed West Bromwich Albion next up.

Liverpool have been without Mané for only six league games this season - winning just one of those games - although that win came last time out at Stoke City.