Joey Barton and Michael Kightly released by Burnley

Just days after Burnley completed a successful return to the top flight, Sean Dyche has set his sights on preparing for the 2017/18 campaign by releasing some senior figures.

Barton departs with future in doubt

With four players out of contract this summer, Dyche has released two but opened talks to keep the other pair at Turf Moor.



Unsurprisingly Joey Barton has seen his second spell at the club ended abruptly after he was banned for 18 months on gambling charges just several weeks ago.

Yet Dyche was full of praise for the industrious yet controversial midfielder, stating "Joey leaves us for the obvious reasons after he has been a big part of what we have achieved this season".

The 34-year old made 58 appearances in two seasons at the club

Kightly also heads for the exit

Fellow midfielder Michael Kightly will also depart the Lancashire club after spending much of the season on loan to Burton Albion after five years at Turf Moor.

After the winger netted six times in 76 appearances for the Clarets, Dyche noted "Michael has been a great servant of the club and always a tremendous person to have around the group".

Dyche looks to secure futures of Boyd and Robinson

However, contract talks have been opened with 31-year old George Boyd who has been a first-team regular on Burnley's return to the top flight. With 115 appearances to his name, the Scotsman is becoming a fans favourite at Turf Moor for his energy levels and creative ability on the ball.

Appearances have been much harder to come by for 37-year old goalkeeper Paul Robinson. He has played just three times in two seasons for the club, all of which came when deputising for the impressive Tom Heaton this season. Yet Dyche regards Robinson as an important squad member for next season and will look to keep the former England international at Burnley.

