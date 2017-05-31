Andreas Pereira set to fight for a first-team spot during preseason tour

Andreas Pereira will get his shot to fight for a first-team spot with Manchester United, according to ESPN FC. The 21-year-old midfielder was loaned out to Granada this past season and performed quite impressively. He scored five goals in 37 games for the relegated side, and his performances have allowed him a chance to play for the Red Devils in their upcoming preseason tour.

United’s preseason tour will take place in the United States as they're set to take part in the 2017 International Champions Cup. The Reds will play MLS sides LA Galaxy and Real Salt Lake before taking on rivals Manchester City, in the first Manchester Derby hosted out of England, and European powerhouses Real Madrid and Barcelona.

Time at United

The Brazilian midfielder moved to United after six years with PSV Eindhoven’s youth team, joining the Reds after impressing many teams during the Manchester United Premier Cup. He would go on to make his under-18 debut in April 2012 against Sheffield Wednesday and then became a regular in that side the following season, going on to score five goals.

2013 was a huge year for the Brazilian. He received his first professional contract as well as featuring heavily for both the under-18 and under-21 sides for United. The following year under Louis van Gaal was when Pereira made his first senior appearance. However, the appearance came at the hands of a 4-0 drubbing by lower-league side MK Dons. He made his first Premier League appearance as well that season.

The 2015-16 season saw Pereira score his first goal with the senior team during the International Champions Cup match against the San Jose Earthquakes. He scored his first competitive goal for the club on a free-kick against Ipswich Town in the third round of the EFL Cup.

Time at Granada

Pereira was loaned out to Granada after missing out on United’s last preseason trip to Gothenburg against Galatasaray. He made his debut for the club in late August and scored his first goal for the Nazaries against Sevilla.