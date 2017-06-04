Juventus 1-4 Real Madrid: Los Blancos player ratings as they clinch their 12th Champions League

Real Madrid clinched their 12th European Cup in style with a crushing 4-1 defeat over Juventus at the Principality Stadium in Cardiff.

Cristiano Ronaldo opened the scoring early on, only for it to be cancelled out by a stunning Mario Mandzukic strike, which ranks as one of the best in Champions League history.

A second half rally meant that Los Blancos strolled to the title, becoming the first team to retain the Champions League in the modern era.

The defence

Keylor Navas - 7: Madrid started the game poorly, with the Old Lady firmly on the front foot. The Costa Rican was forced into action early on, denying former Real frontman Gonzalo Higuain twice, and another impressive stop to deny Miralem Pjanic.

Dani Carvajal - 7: The Spaniard played the full 90 minutes this year, after limping out of the final last time out. Carvajal put in an impressive display in Cardiff, as the threat of Alex Sandro was largely neutralised. The former Bayer Leverkusen man was also a key attacking outlet, providing the assist for Ronaldo's opener.

Sergio Ramos - 7: Despite struggling with the strength of the Juventus attack early on, Real's captain fantastic recovered to lead Madrid to their 12th European crown. A good source of distribution from the back, as well as a key yet controversial role in the dismissal of Juan Cuadrado, meant Ramos was lifting the trophy for the second year in succession.

Raphael Varane - 6: The Frenchman also had a shaky start, as the force of Higuain, Mandzukic and Paulo Dybala caused serious problems for Zinedine Zidane's side. His passing and physical attributes shone through as the game progressed, and will only put him further in the shop window if he looks to leave the Santiago Bernabeu.

Marcelo - 8: The Brazillian's supreme performances throughout the knockout stages were matched by yet another world-class display in Cardiff. A robust defensive performance that kept the evergreen Dani Alves quiet was trumped by a spectacular attacking performance that disrupted Europe's most solid defence. His assist for Marco Asensio's strike was the icing on the cake.

The midfield

Casemiro - 8: The midfield destroyer executed his role to perfection once more in the Welsh capital. Despite being bypassed with regularity in the opening stages, Casemiro was able to nullify the creative influences of Alves, Dybala and Pjanic as the game progressed. His deflected strike put Madrid back into the lead and into the driving seat.

Luka Modric - 9: The Croatian magician yet again put in a performance worthy of the best central midfielder in the world. He was able to carry the ball forward with consummate ease and controlled the tempo of the game once the Spaniards had opened the scoring. His cross for Ronaldo's second goal was nothing short of sublime.

Toni Kroos - 8: When Zidane's side are in control of a game, Kroos can control the pace of that game. Alongside Modric and Casemiro, the German was able to take the sting out of the game, and help link defence and attack with fluidity.

The attack

Isco - 7: Being selected over Gareth Bale in the Welshman's hometown would've racked up the pressure on Isco, and the Spaniard didn't justify his selection until later in the game. Marked out of the game in the first half, Isco wasn't able to work his magic until the Juventus midfield started to fade in the second period, where his intricacy and interplay was able to open up the ageing back-line.

Karim Benzema - 7: One of the Champions League's highest goalscorers wasn't able to add to his total in Wales last night, but he was able to positively impact his side. Link up play with the attackers around him helped Madrid to open up Europe's most fierce defence with the ease that hasn't been seen since the last time the Old Lady made it to this final in 2015.

Cristiano Ronaldo - 9: What more can be said about Ronaldo? The Portuguese wrapped up his fourth Champions League crown while scoring his 600th career goal, with two clinical finishes that left legendary goalkeeper Gianluigi Buffon helpless.