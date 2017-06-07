Manchester United reportedly confident of sealing deal for Álvaro Morata

Manchester United are reportedly closing in on their first major signing of the summer transfer window, with the Red Devils apparently confident of securing the signature of Real Madrid's Álvaro Morata.

Confident of getting Morata to sign

José Mourinho had a good start to his United career, winning three trophies and getting into the Champions League in his debut season at Old Trafford, but will look to one better that with the Premier League title in the 2017-18 season.

The Portuguese coach has hinted that he will make four big signings in the window. One of those expected was to be Atletico Madrid's Antoine Griezmann but interest in the striker has cooled in recent weeks with the upholding of the club's transfer ban.

This has seen interest reportedly turn to Morata - who scored 20 goals on his return to the Spanish capital - with Sky Italia reporting that United have had a £52.4 million bid rejected by Los Blancos.

It is believed that the La Liga and Champions League winners will be looking for a bid in the region of £78 million to give up the services of Morata, but it is believed United are confident of sealing his services for a lower price with David de Gea reportedly not part of any deal.

"We want to bring in the best competition"

Morata will be a welcome addition to United, with the expected departures of both Wayne Rooney and Zlatan Ibrahimović spaces opening up space for the young Spaniard.

Their possible exits could see youngster Marcus Rashford become United's main attacking threat in the next campaign, but with the rumoured arrival of Morata, Rashford has stated that he would welcome such competition.

"At a big club you are going to attract big players," Rashford told Sky Sports News HQ. "and that's what we want."

"Anyone who can come in and help the club win trophies," the striker stated. "Which is the ultimate aim, they are the players we want to bring in."

Rashford concluded: "Good competition is important if you want to be successful."