Report: Alvaro Morata agrees to join Manchester United

According to the Telegraph, Alvaro Morata has agreed to join Manchester United this summer. The Spaniard and United have agreed to personal terms, but the transfer fee between the Europa League champions and Morata’s current team, Real Madrid, are still yet to be agreed on.

United are on the search for another striker after releasing Zlatan Ibrahimović today. The Swede scored 28 goals before a devastating injury to two knee ligaments ruled him out for the remainder of next season as well as a huge chunk of next season.

£60m to seal the deal?

The first reports between United and Madrid were that the UEFA Champions League winners wanted David de Gea in any deal involving the clubs, but Los Blancos have stopped their pursuit of the Spanish keeper. The Red Devils’ second bid was reported to be £52million but was rejected. United hope that a bid in the region of £60million would be enough to get Morata.

Reunion with the Special One

Manchester United manager José Mourinho gave Morata his first shot with the first-team at Real Madrid when he was still managing the side back in 2010. The Portuguese let him grow at Castilla and then gave him his first senior call-up in December 2010 when he came on for Angel Di Maria. He went on to score his first senior goal in November 2012 and earned his first start the following year.

Morata remembers that Mourinho gave him his chance at Real Madrid and hopes to be able to reunite with him. The Spaniard has already told friends that he expects to be playing at Old Trafford next season. His agent also stated that he is looking to move clubs after starting in only 14 La Liga games last season, playing second fiddle to Karim Benzema. Despite starting less, Morata was Real Madrid’s second-highest goal scorer only behind Cristiano Ronaldo.