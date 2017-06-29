Liverpool continuing to monitor Arsenal midfielder Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain's stalled contract talks

Liverpool are continuing to keep an eye on Arsenal midfielder Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain's contract situation amidst reports the Reds have approached the Gunners over the player's availability.

The England international has only 12 months remaining on his contract at the Emirates Stadium but would still cost around £25 million given that the two clubs are direct Premier League rivals.

Contract talks with Oxlade-Chamberlain are believed to have stalled with the former Southampton trainee keen for more than on offer at Arsenal.

The 23-year-old has reportedly attracted interest from a number of clubs including Manchester City and Chelsea as his contract talks continue to stall, though Arsenal are said to have tabled a £100,000-a-week offer to the player.

While the Gunners view Oxlade-Chamberlain as an important member of their squad, they risk losing him for nothing if he does not agree a new deal and stays in North London for the upcoming campaign and could reluctantly opt to sell him.

Liverpool are thought to have enquired about the midfielder's availability, Arsenal declaring he is not for sale in response, but the Reds will make a move if Oxlade-Chamberlain is put up for sale.

Reds keeping an eye on contract situation

Oxlade-Chamberlain was one of Arsenal's best performers towards the climax of the campaign as they beat Chelsea to win a record 13th FA Cup but he is in search of more consistent football ahead of the 2018 World Cup.

Liverpool are currently prioritising other targets, with winger Mohamed Salah already signed and RB Leipzig midfielder Naby Keïta and Southampton centre-back Virgil van Dijk still high on Klopp's list despite the difficulties of either deal.

But Jürgen Klopp is a known fan of his talents and will sanction a move should the opportunity arise.

A move to Merseyside would be far from simple however. Oxlade-Chamberlain's concerns over playing time would not necessarily be addressed at Anfield.

Liverpool have a variety of options in midfield, where the Englishman's best form has come in recent months, and Klopp cannot give any assurances as to whether he would be guaranteed more starts under him than at Arsenal.

Yet his versatility and ability to drive from deep with his pace and power would make him a valuable asset for Liverpool, also weakening one of their top-four rivals - and one that they only finished a single point ahead of last season.

Were Oxlade-Chamberlain willing to sacrifice potentially playing out of position on occasion, given Liverpool's depth in midfield, then a deal could be struck.

But there will be no movement for the foreseeable future as Arsenal look to try and tie the player down to a new long-term contract.