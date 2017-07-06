Jürgen Klopp requests patience as Liverpool's frustrated wait for movement in Naby Keïta deal goes on

Jürgen Klopp has pleaded for patience despite Liverpool's lack of recent summer recruitment, insisting that the "right moment" will come.

The Reds sealed a £36.9 million deal for Mohamed Salah last month, breaking their transfer record to sign the Egyptian, having already secured Dominic Solanke's arrival after the young England striker ran out his Chelsea contract.

But there has been no movement on deals for RB Leipzig midfielder Naby Keïta and Southampton centre-back Virgil van Dijk, with Liverpool's pursuits having hit snags for different reasons.

Bundesliga outfit Leipzig are refusing to listen to offers of any price for prized asset Keïta although the midfielder is reportedly keen on a move to Merseyside, while the club were forced to end their interest in van Dijk for allegedly tapping up the Dutchman.

Although those deals - for two of the club's priority signings - are in serious jeopardy, Klopp remains positive on Liverpool's situation and touched upon the "good things" they have overseen already.

Speaking to Liverpoolfc.com, the German noted that "of course the transfer market opened a few days ago" and accepted that it will be "a difficult one" to land their top targets.

"Maybe it's getting more and more difficult, especially in England," Klopp continued, eluding to the ever-increasing finances of Premier League teams.

But the Reds boss added: "We have made a lot of good things so far. If you cannot see it so far, you can imagine we have done a lot of things behind the scenes [to attract players]."

He noted that sometimes "you need to be patient" and acknowledged that is what Liverpool "are at the moment", stating that they are waiting "for the right moment" in which they will then "see what happens."

What next in the Keïta and van Dijk sagas?

Midfielder Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, running into the final 12 months of his Arsenal deal, and Hull City left-back Andrew Robertson - valued at £10 million - are others linked with Liverpool.

Klopp is said to be keen on addressing their lack of depth at left-back, with Alberto Moreno likely to leave this summer and converted defender James Milner their only other senior option in the position.

Keïta and van Dijk were said to be his first-choice targets to elevate the quality of Liverpool's lacklustre defence and midfield, though it appears increasingly unlikely that either deal will come to fruition.

A fee of £70 million has even been touted for the Guinean midfielder, but Leipzig's resilient stance that he is not for sale at any price will make it difficult for Liverpool to convince them into doing business, particularly with Keïta unwilling to drag his heels and force a move.

Little has been said on van Dijk, with Liverpool having publicly ended their interest in the highly-coveted defender, but it is no secret that Klopp would jump at the chance to sign the £50 million-rated defender.

Liverpool's illegal activity obscures their chances of doing yet another summer deal with Southampton, although they would go back in for ex-Celtic centre-half van Dijk if he were to demand a departure or if another linked club, such as Chelsea, were to submit a bid.

The Reds will at least be thankful that they escaped Premier League sanctions over the debacle.

The club apologised and withdrew interest after Southampton complained to the governing body after stories emerged that van Dijk had decided he wanted to join Liverpool after talking with Klopp, despite no official bid allowing talks to take place.

While there is still another six weeks until the Premier League season begins, much of Klopp's squad have reconvened at Melwood for pre-season training and so they will hope for closure as soon as possible as they scour for alternatives in the event that deals for Keïta or van Dijk fail to transpire before the end of August.

Missing out on the pair would be a backwards step in a summer in which Liverpool were supposed to make real progress, having booked a Champions League play-off round qualifier which leaves them just 180 minutes from a return to the tournament's lucrative group stages.

But they will need an unlikely series of events to transpire in order for Keïta or van Dijk, or both, to be turning out for Liverpool against Watford on August 12.