Daniel Alves snubs Manchester City to join PSG in controversial move

Paris Saint-Germain unveiled the signing of Daniel Alves on Wednesday, with the player revealing that he turned down Manchester City in order to be a champion.

The Brazilian full-back has linked up with the French side on a two-year-deal, despite media reports having suggested that he was on his way to the Etihad Stadium.

City hurt by 'champion' Alves

City have been public in revealing they're looking to bolster their full-back department this summer, following the departures of Bacary Sagna and Pablo Zabaleta. However, the won't be doing so with Alves.

Things looked promising as he met club officials in England upon the expiry of his Juventus contract, having helped the Serie A side to the Champions League final, only losing out to Real Madrid.

It was thought that Pep Guardiola, who coached Alves at Barcelona, had made the Brazilian his number one target.

However, Alves has rather publicly snubbed Guardiola, following the acceptance of a contract offer that will earn him over £20million in the next two years.

Speaking about turning down City, the full-back said: "If Pep Guardiola and Manchester City feel hurt, I apologise to them. However, I have come here to become a champion."

Will Verratti stay?

Going on to discuss pastures new with PSG, attention turned to Marco Verratti, Alves' new teammate who has been strongly linked to a move to Barcelona.

"I came here to play with Marco Verratti," said Alves. "If I new he was leaving, I would not join. I hope he can help us achieve our objectives."

Whether or not the season will take place with Verratti alongside him, Alves' primary objectives will be helping PSG to reclaim the Ligue 1 title that AS Monaco took from them last year, and to reach a first Champions League final.