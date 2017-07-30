Valerenga 0-3 Manchester United: Mourinho's men stroll to victory in Norway

Manchester United strolled to a 3-0 victory over Valerenga at the Ullevaal Stadion in Oslo on Sunday evening to record a win in their penulitmate pre-season game.

In a first half that saw Jose Mourinho's men dominate, Marouane Fellaini gave United the lead a minute before half-time when he headed home via a deflection from a corner kick.

Romelu Lukaku then doubled United's lead two minutes after the restart with a great header and then Scott McTominay made it three nil 20 minutes from time to seal a very comfortable victory in a good run out for Mourinho's men in Norway.

United started on the front foot but failed to take their chances

United started the game very quickly and they almost took the lead in the second minute of the game when a great through ball from the returning Juan Mata, found Henrikh Mkhitaryan in on goal but he was denied by a great save from Adam Kwarasey.

In the same attack after the hosts cleared the ball, Paul Pogba got the ball on the edge of the box but his curling shot just went inches over the bar.

Pogba went close again for United midway through the half when after he hit his free-kick into the wall, he managed to find space on the edge of the box and hit a great left-footed shot towards goal but his effort came back off the post with the goalkeeper beaten.

After that chance though the game became very scrappy as the hosts started to have more of the ball without creating any clear cut chances of their own.

Fellaini nodded United in front just before half-time

Then a minute before half-time, Fellaini rose high in the box to meet a Mkhitaryan corner and via a deflection, his header went into the back of the net to give Mourinho much-needed relief going in at the half-time whistle.

Mourinho made loads of changes to his starting eleven for the start of the second half and it didn't take long for two of the substitutes to combine for United's second goal of the game.

Once again the goal came from a corner when a great cross from Andreas Pereira found Lukaku, who had only came onto the pitch, unmarked in the box and he powered home a great header to score his third goal of pre-season.

After getting the second goal though, United took their foot of the pedal and that allowed the hosts to gain confidence and they should have got a goal back when Ghayas Zahid was unmarked in the box but from a few yards out, he blasted the ball over the bar when he really should have scored.

McTominay added a third for Mourinho's men to seal a comfortable victory

It was just the wake up call that United needed though as they got a third goal when Anthony Martial drove at the hosts' defence and from his delected pass, the ball fell to McTominay, who then placed the ball into the top corner of the net to seal the win once and for all.

After the third goal, the United players kept the ball well until the end of the game to see the game out without any problems and get a win in their second last pre-season game.