Anthony Martial publicly denies Man United exit rumours

Anthony Martial has dashed rumours of an exit from Manchester United on Twitter after he was linked to rivals Arsenal.

The French striker had a difficult second season at the club, falling out of favour with new manager José Mourinho on a number of occasions, despite having a relatively good goal contribution rate when playing.

Martial takes to Twitter to deny rumours

His first season was incredible, coming into the club for a then-huge £36million fee as a relative unknown from AS Monaco, scoring on his debut and then leading the club's goalscoring charts come the end of the season. Zlatan Ibrahimović's arrival pushed him down the pecking order.

Martial had been linked to Arsenal recently

Hence consistent links to a move away from the club with a lack of gametime and apparent falling outs with Mourinho. But Martial, agent and Man Utd have always denied all rumours of this sort.

That hasn't changed now. Martial tweeted, in French, on Wednesday that "the rumours are false."

Man United will buy a striker this transfer window

United have been linked with a number of players in Martial's competition, most prominently Real Madrid back-up striker Alvaro Morata, though the Spanish club's president Florentino Perez denied that negotiations were ongoing between the two clubs for Morata recently. Not only Morata, but Inter Milan forward Ivan Periśič, too. Both could cost over £50m.

Martial, meanwhile, will suffer from either of their arrivals, should the deals go through. His talent is undoubted and his attitude and mentality throughout his first season was exemplary.

The rumours will persist but Martial and his agent continue to deny them. United fans, or at least the majority of them, are hoping that he'll stay at the club despite a shaky second season.