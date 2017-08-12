Brighton and Hove Albion 0-2 Manchester City: Citizens kick off season with comfortable win

Manchester City began their Premier League campaign with a 2-0 win on the south coast against Brighton And Hove Albion.

The city line up included three of Manchester City’s summer signings Kyle Walker, Danilo and Ederson making their City debuts. Newly promoted Brighton made their Premier League debut, and had last year’s Championship player of the year Anthony Knockaert on the bench after picking up a knock.

Frustrating first half for City

Brighton kicked off the game at the Amex Stadium, although as expected it was City who started the game the livelier team.

New signing Walker showed exactly what City had been missing in their team in recent years, the pace and energy from full back, as Walker burst down the touchline looking for City team mate Sergio Aguero who swiped but missed the ball.

Early into the game, the movement of the City attacking players was very fluent with a lot of movement in the attacking third, particularly with strike partners Aguero and Gabriel Jesus constantly interchanging positions.

16 minutes had passed and the Brighton defence had limited City to very few opportunities despite them having 78% possession. Kevin De Bruyne tested Matthew Ryan for the first time with a free kick from 30 yards which was saved comfortably.

Just 23 minutes into his second Brighton debut, Izzy Brown on loan from Chelsea was replaced by Jamie Murphy.

Manchester City's patient approach almost paid off as De Bruyne found Jesus with a lovely ball with Jesus putting the ball into the net, but it being rightly ruled out for handball.

Brighton grew into the game in the latter stages of the first half with Lewis Dunk registering Brighton's first shot on target. City had all of the ball but lacked the incisive final pass and went into the break at 0-0.

City turned the heat up in the second half

City began the second half much like they ended the first with plenty of possession, with Fernandinho testing Ryan with a low drive.

In the 52nd minute Jesus had the ball in the back of the net again but David Silva was rightly called offside.

A minute later, Aguero, who has scored 5 goals in his last 6 opening day Premier League fixtures, looked certain to make it 6 in 7. After capitalising on a Brighton back pass, was left one on one with Ryan but sliced his shot well wide of the Brighton goal.

City and Aguero were nearly made to rue that missed chance as Brighton created two chances in quick succession. Ederson was unable to keep hold of a corner, and the ball scrambled round in the box before Shane Duffy fired a yard wide of the City goal.

In the 70th minute City's patience finally paid off as high pressure saw De Bruyne rob Brighton off the ball in the middle of the park, before driving towards the Brighton and finding Silva who teed it up for City's top scorer last season, Aguero, who made no mistake and dispatched the ball into the bottom corner past a helpless Ryan.

5 minutes later City doubled their lead through a Lewis Dunk own goal, after Fernandinho whipped the ball in from the right looking for Jesus, but found the head of Dunk, who headed the ball powerfully past his own goalkeeper.

City's array of attacking talent was on show as new 43 million signing Bernardo Silva came on to replace goal scorer Aguero in the 82nd minute.

City controlled the latter stages of the game, but were unable to score a 3rd goal, as City settled for a 2-0 win on their first game of the season.

A 2-0 win over Brighton sees City pick up their 7th successive opening day victory.