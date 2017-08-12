Brighton and Hove Albion 0-2 Manchester City: Citizens kick off season with comfortable win

Manchester City began their Premier League campaign with a 2-0 win on the south coast against Brighton And Hove Albion. 

The city line up included three of Manchester City’s summer signings Kyle Walker, Danilo and Ederson making their City debuts. Newly promoted Brighton made their Premier League debut, and had last year’s Championship player of the year Anthony Knockaert on the bench after picking up a knock.

Frustrating first half for City

Brighton kicked off the game at the Amex Stadium, although as expected it was City who started the game the livelier team.

New signing Walker showed exactly what City had been missing in their team in recent years, the pace and energy from full back, as Walker burst down the touchline looking for City team mate Sergio Aguero who swiped but missed the ball.

Early into the game, the movement of the City attacking players was very fluent with a lot of movement in the attacking third, particularly with strike partners Aguero and Gabriel Jesus constantly interchanging positions.

16 minutes had passed and the Brighton defence had limited City to very few opportunities despite them having 78% possession. Kevin De Bruyne tested Matthew Ryan for the first time with a free kick from 30 yards which was saved comfortably.

Just 23 minutes into his second Brighton debut, Izzy Brown on loan from Chelsea was replaced by Jamie Murphy.

Manchester City's patient approach almost paid off as De Bruyne found Jesus with a lovely ball with Jesus putting the ball into the net, but it being rightly ruled out for handball.

Brighton grew into the game in the latter stages of the first half with Lewis Dunk registering Brighton's first shot on target. City had all of the ball but lacked the incisive final pass and went into the break at 0-0. 

 