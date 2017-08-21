Opinion: Can Liverpool afford to keep Philippe Coutinho?

In an increasingly competitive and physical Premier League, squad strength is vital. Therefore it was pleasing to see Liverpool manager Jürgen Klopp make five changes to his side against Crystal Palace on Saturday and still come away with a 1-0 win.

Sadio Mané’s winner was fortuitous and the Reds struggled to break down a team which was seeking its fourth consecutive league victory at Anfield. Yet Palace also made few chances and overall Liverpool deserved to win the game. The performance was not their best, but winning teams often win ugly with lucky goals – a habit Liverpool would welcome more often when they are misfiring in front of goal.

Liverpool recorded their first clean sheet of the season on Saturday – in fact, in their last six league games, they have kept five clean sheets. Who said anything about defensive troubles?

Should Liverpool progress to the Champions League group stages at Hoffenheim’s expense, then Klopp will be hugely satisfied with the results his side have begun this season with, even if there is work still to be done on performances.

Transfers are now the pressing issue whilst the August window remains open, with all headlines at Anfield dominated by one man – Philippe Coutinho.

Neymar’s world-record transfer to Paris Saint-Germain has caused a lot of headaches at Anfield as Barcelona immediately strengthened their interest in Liverpool’s Coutinho. Unsurprisingly, the 25-year-old’s head has been turned by the Spanish giants, although Liverpool fans were surprised when the Brazilian submitted a transfer request last Friday.

Since then Coutinho has supposedly been unavailable due to a back injury, which few believe, especially amid reports that he has refused to play for Liverpool again in his bid to force through a move to Spain.

Barcelona are undoubtedly reeling from their loss of superiority in Spain to Real Madrid, alongside the loss of one of their star players, one-third of their ‘MSN’ (Lionel Messi, Luis Suárez and Neymar) axis and the youngest of the trio by far.

The manner of Neymar’s loss will also have hurt, and now they have begun a desperate scramble to secure replacements. Coutinho was on Barcelona’s radar, but not for this season, not until Neymar left for France.

Needing to appease their fans, Barcelona have tried to sign both Coutinho and Borussia Dortmund’s Ousmane Dembélé to replace Neymar, but so far they have been left frustrated and unsuccessful.

Worse could be to come, should any rumours linking Messi to Manchester City carry substance.

 