Liverpool 4-2 Hoffenheim (6-3 on aggregate): Reds sail into Champions League proper after early blitz

Liverpool comfortably secured their place in the group stages of this season's Champions League, as goals from Emre Can, Mohamed Salah and Roberto Firmino gave them a 4-2 win over Hoffenheim on the night and a 6-3 victory on aggregate. 

It was quite the spectacle in the first-half on Merseyside as Sadio Mané and Serge Gnabry came close before goals from Can and Salah saw the tie all but done and dusted, Mark Uth made things interesting as he pulled one back for the Germans but a close effort from Firmino showed the Reds still had goals in them going into the break. 

The second period certainly to prove to be a slow burner with the home side having a few nibbles at goal before Firmino added their fourth and final goal. Sandro Wagner got another back for the visitors but the night belonged to the Reds. 

 