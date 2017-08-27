Jürgen Klopp: Simon Mignolet will return to Liverpool's starting line-up at Manchester City

Liverpool manager Jürgen Klopp insists Simon Mignolet was only rested against Arsenal and will return to the starting line-up in their next game after the international break.

The Reds' shot-stopper dropped out of the squad entirely with Loris Karius making his first start of the season and Danny Ward taking up a place on the substitutes' bench.

The bombshell of Mignolet's shock demotion came despite the Belgium international being declared fully fit and free of injury or illness.

But Klopp has since revealed that Karius' inclusion was in order to allow Mignolet a rest. The German kept a clean sheet in his first senior appearance since January as Liverpool won 4-0.

Mignolet will be reinstated to the starting eleven when Liverpool travel to the Etihad Stadium to face Manchester City in their next league outing on September 9.