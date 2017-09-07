West Ham United vs Huddersfield Town Preview: Can the Terriers maintain their unbeaten start?

Huddersfield Town travel to the London Stadium on Monday night to face off against West Ham United after a two-week break due to international football.

The Terriers will be keen to maintain their unbeaten start of the season after victories against Crystal Palace and Newcastle United, along with an entertaining goalless draw with Southampton.

This means the Terriers are on seven points, and have had a significantly better start to their opponents West Ham.

The Hammers currently sit bottom of the league without any points and has filled the fans with huge doubts for the season, especially with the owners and manager, Slaven Bilic, and are in desperate need to get off the mark in this Premier League season.

Embed from Getty Images

Team News

This will be their first home game of the season, but are missing key player Marco Arnautovic due to suspension. However, they still pose a threat with the qualities of Javier Hernandez and Andy Carroll set to return from injury.

Huddersfield also have some injury concerns but none of the unusual, with the likes of Jonathan Hogg, Martin Cranie and Jon Gorenc Stankovic still missing through injury. Manager David Wagner has also said he unsure if Collin Quaner will be available for the match after picking up a knock in Sundays friendly with Altona 93. New signings Sabiri and Hadergjonaj may also make their first appearance for Town.

Who to watch out for?

Australian midfielder Aaron Mooy has been Huddersfield’s stand out figure this season, controlling the midfield as well as contributing with both goals and assists from the heart of the team.

Steve Mounie has shown his aerial ability and the likes of Christopher Schindler, Chris Lowe, and Jonas Lossl have adapted to the Premier League well and have been vital in Towns clean sheet record so far.

Although West Ham have still had a poor start to the season, they pose a threat with the likes of Hernandez and Lanzini, as well as have a wealth of experience in the team which is perhaps what the Terriers are lacking.

The game is being shown live on Sky Sports Monday Night Football and kicks off at 8pm.