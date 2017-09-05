Opinion: West Ham's to-do-list after a turbulent start to the season

[Photo via Getty Images]

With the summer transfer window now closed, West Ham must turn their attentions toward improving upon recent performances. The Hammers have endured the worst start possible to the new Premier League ​campaign, failing to record a win in their first three league games.

Naturally, that's seen Slaven Bilic ​come under severe pressure over the past few weeks. So, with plenty to sort out before things can begin to look up for the Londoners, what's on the to-do-list?

Get Manuel Lanzini fit as soon as possible

Just as ​Liverpool ​are reliant on Philippe Coutinho ​for their creativity in the middle of the park, or Manchester City ​with ​David Silva​, West Ham desperately need their star man back in action.

Without Lanzini in the team, Bilic's side desperately lack a creative spark. There is no ingenuity or movement between the lines; no link between midfield and attack, and no runs from deep to offer support for the front three.

While he's unlikely to be fit for Monday's encounter with ​Huddersfield Town​, the forward's return to the squad will be paramount to be improving results at the London stadium.

Integrate Diafra Sakho back into the fold

With Andy Carroll's ​career still hampered by injury, West Ham desperately need others to step up in his absence. Having failed to push through a move away from the club in the summer, now would be a great time to re-integrate ​Diafra Sakho ​back into the fold.

A partnership with ​Javier Hernandez ​could come up trumps for Slaven Bilic, with the pair offering strength, pace and flair up top. It could be exactly what's needed to get West Ham going this season.

Javier Hernandez cannot be allowed to be left isolated up front

Cast your minds back to the harrowing defeat against ​Manchester United ​a few weeks ago. Up against his former club, Hernandez cut a very isolated, and naturally frustrated, figure at the top end of the pitch for The Hammers. There was no support in sight whenever he picked up the ball and tried to engineer some kind of attacking move.

That cannot be allowed to continue in the coming weeks and months. He clearly needs someone up top with him to help him out, someone to feed off his brilliant hold-up play and allow West Ham to make in-roads further up the pitch.

It's hardly rocket science, but putting ​Marko Arnautovic ​or Sakho alongside him would give the Mexican some much needed support, while allowing others to get forward in support of the attack.