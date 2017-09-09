Swansea City vs Newcastle United Preview: Swans out to continue winning run against Benitez-less Magpies

Swansea City return to Premier League action after the international break with a feisty contest against Newcastle United on Sunday at the Liberty Stadium.

The Swans, who had a horrid opening to their campaign after two crushing defeats, have bounced back well and are on the run of two successive victories after beating MK Dons in the Capital One Cup and Crystal Palace in the Premier League.

Paul Clement's side will also going to be boosted by impressive deadline day business, when they managed to sign Renato Sanches on loan from Bayern Munich and Wilfred Bony from Manchester City.

On the other hand, Newcastle will be facing another tough battle, most probably without manager Rafael Benitez.

The former Liverpool manager recently had a hernia operation and is expected to miss the trip due to post-surgery infection, leaving his backroom staff to oversee proceedings.

The Magpies also went into the recent international break positively with an impressive win against an admittedly lacklustre West Ham United side last time out.

The North East oufit will miss striker Aleksandar Mitrović, who is banned for three matches after elbowing Hammers attacker Manuel Lanzini in that clash.

Both teams could be braced for a battle at the bottom end of the table this term, having collected three and four points from nine so far, and so this fixture carries added importance as either side look to climb away from the relegation battle early on.

Team news

Newly-promoted Newcastle are set to welcome back midfielder Jonjo Shelvey, who is available for selection after serving a two-match suspension following a reckless challenge on Tottenham Hotspur midfielder Dele Alli in the season opener.

In absence of Mitrović, Joselu is set to start with Dwight Gayle expected to start on the bench. Defender Chancel Mbemba is also set to miss out after suffering a serious hamstring injury while playing for his national team in a World Cup qualifier.

His absence means the Magpies will either have DeAndre Yedlin returning to the right side with Javier Manquillo switching to the left, or Massadio Haïdara could be handed a rare game for the club.

For Swansea, the only major absentee will be defender Kyle Bartley, who is set to miss 12 weeks after suffering a knee injury in the win against MK Dons. Midfielder Ki sung-yueng and winger Nathan Dyer remain sidelined for another week.

The arrival of Bony spiced up things upfront for the Swans, especially after an impressive performance from Tammy Abraham in the win against Palace. That means manager Clement will have to decide if he opt for the experience of Bony, or whether will stick with his younger in-form alternative in Abraham.