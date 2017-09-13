Romelu Lukaku delighted to score on Champions League debut for Man United

Romelu Lukaku has expressed his joy after making a goalscoring start to his Champions League career. The summer signing from Everton had always made it clear of his intention to compete at the highest level sooner rather than later, and with Manchester United opening their Champions League campaign against FC Basel on Tuesday night, Lukaku took his chance in typical fashion.

United bounce back from draw at Stoke

Following Saturday's disappointing draw against the Potters, in which Lukaku grabbed his fifth goal in his opening five games for the club, United were eager to make no similar mistake on their return amongst Europe's elite.

The Belgian spoke of the tie at Stoke City, saying “after a slip up at Stoke we needed to bounce back with a win.”

Lukaku then went on to speak of United's Champions League opener, saying “the football wasn’t great but we won. Defensively we are not conceding, it is a work in progress.”

Rom's remarkable record

Whilst grabbing his precious first goal in the Champions League, Lukaku also claimed his 151st career goal, remarkably aged at 24. Putting this statistic into perspective shows Lukaku come out on top in comparison to some of the world's deadliest finishers tally at the same age, including Cristiano Ronaldo and Luis Suarez. With time on his hand and the creativity of the likes of Paul Pogba and Henrikh Mkhitaryan, Lukaku will only aim for more records to break.