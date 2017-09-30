Newcastle United vs Liverpool Preview: Benítez hosts former club as Magpies look to continue impressive start

Liverpool travel to St James' Park on Sunday afternoon where they will look to keep the pace with the top four by trying to beat newly-promoted Newcastle United side, who have started the campaign well.

Jürgen Klopp’s men can move into the top four with a win, leapfrogging reigning champions Chelsea, who lost on Saturday afternoon to Manchester City.

Rafael Benítez's men will be hoping to keep their solid start going, with three points enough to see them go above his former club in the league table.

The Magpies were left disappointed when they lost to fellow promoted side Brighton & Hove Albion in their last Premier League fixture, having beaten the same opponents twice last season in the Championship.

Tomar Hemed’s strike caused Newcastle to lose their first game in three, having won three and lost three so far - their other defeats coming to Tottenham Hotspur and play-off winners Huddersfield Town.

The Reds were victorious in their last outing, ending a four-game winless streak, when they managed to edge Leicester City 3-2, despite losing to the Foxes earlier in the same week in the League Cup.

Goals from Philippe Coutinho, Mohamed Salah and captain Jordan Henderson were enough to pick up a much-needed win, despite more woeful defending errors almost costing the Reds the victory again.

Embed from Getty Images

Team news

Serbian striker Aleksandar Mitrović is available for Newcastle after serving his suspension, but summer signing Joselu may keep his place in the starting line-up.

Defenders Paul Dummett and Massadio Haidara are both out, though Newcastle have no other injury problems.

Liverpool welcome Sadio Mané back from suspension themselves. The winger has served his three-match ban and is available to play in the Premier League once again.

Daniel Sturridge could potentially lead the line for Liverpool, after Roberto Firmino has failed to impress in front of goal in recent games.

Nathaniel Clyne and Adam Lallana remain out with long-term injuries.

Head-to-head

Newcastle are unbeaten in five of their last six home games against Liverpool, winning four of them and drawing once.

There has not been a goalless game between the two sides since 1974. Since then have been 67 meetings between the two teams.

The Magpies' recent home record is impressive, only losing twice in their last 15 and winning 10 of those matches.

Liverpool have conceded 10 times in three away games this season - their worst record to start a Premier League season.

England striker Daniel Sturridge has scored seven goals in seven starts against Newcastle.