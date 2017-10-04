Manchester City's Sergio Agüero out for six weeks, claims Argentina’s team doctor

Manchester City could be dealt another major blow in terms of their star striker Sergio Agüero, with the Argentina national team doctor Donato Villani stating that the striker could be out for six weeks with the rib injury sustained in a car crash last week. 

Could be longer than expected 

Agüero has once again started the season well carrying on from where he left from the last campaign his best in terms of goals for City, with the Argentine already managing seven goals in eight matches in all competitions. 

The 29-year-old was expected to start at Stamford Bridge last Saturday, but it was reported that the Argentine was injured in a car crash in Amsterdam last Thursday when he was in a taxi that collided with a pillar. 

Guardiola stated that he feared that Agüero damaged his ribs but the original timescale for recovery could have seen the striker back in contention for the clash with Stoke on October 14, however Villaini stated it could be a lot longer than first thought. 

"He’s feeling very bad," Villani told www.tycsports.com. "Because he was really looking forward to coming to play and this incident, which had nothing to do with him, left him out of the two games."

"He’s going to be off the pitch for a month and a half," the doctor stated. “He can’t move in his house, nor get in and out of the car." 

Villani added: "He seemed very down to me because we wanted to be here.”