Manchester City's Sergio Agüero out for six weeks, claims Argentina’s team doctor

Manchester City could be dealt another major blow in terms of their star striker Sergio Agüero, with the Argentina national team doctor Donato Villani stating that the striker could be out for six weeks with the rib injury sustained in a car crash last week.

Could be longer than expected

Agüero has once again started the season well carrying on from where he left from the last campaign his best in terms of goals for City, with the Argentine already managing seven goals in eight matches in all competitions.

The 29-year-old was expected to start at Stamford Bridge last Saturday, but it was reported that the Argentine was injured in a car crash in Amsterdam last Thursday when he was in a taxi that collided with a pillar.

Guardiola stated that he feared that Agüero damaged his ribs but the original timescale for recovery could have seen the striker back in contention for the clash with Stoke on October 14, however Villaini stated it could be a lot longer than first thought.

"He’s feeling very bad," Villani told www.tycsports.com. "Because he was really looking forward to coming to play and this incident, which had nothing to do with him, left him out of the two games."

"He’s going to be off the pitch for a month and a half," the doctor stated. “He can’t move in his house, nor get in and out of the car."

Villani added: "He seemed very down to me because we wanted to be here.”

Repay him on the pitch

City managed to cope without Agüero and full-back Benjamin Mendy as they produced their best performance of the season with the 1-0 win over Chelsea, their defence was the particular highlight of the performance as they reduced the Premier League champions to minimal chances and that can be down to the likes of John Stones.

The Englishman struggled for form last season after his mega-money move from Everton but has risen under the wing of the former Barcelona and Bayern Munich coach, City are beginning to reap the rewards as Stones has played a major part in six clean sheets in City's last seven games and Stones stated that he is looking to "repay" the Catalan on the pitch.

"Really good," Stone said on Guardiola's influence. "Always positive and wanting me to do better and that's what I try to repay him on the pitch."

"The games this season speak for themselves," the defender stated. "Clean sheets both in the Champions League and Premier League."

"I feel like I'm developing as a player and a person under him," the 23-year-old proclaimed. "That's all down to the players around me, him and the staff that are there."

"All I want to do is keep this run going," Stones concluded. "And see where it takes us."