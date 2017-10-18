Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain focused on self-development as he targets more starts after first Liverpool goal

Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain is focused on continuing to improve as he looks to command a regular starting berth after scoring his first goal for Liverpool in their 7-0 annihilation of NK Maribor.

The Reds produced the biggest ever away Champions League win from a British team as they thrashed the Slovenian champions on their own turf - leading 3-0 after just 19 minutes.

Oxlade-Chamberlain replaced Mohamed Salah, who scored a brace, on the hour mark and netted his first goal since joining from Arsenal in a £35 million deadline-day move with a late burst and composed finish into the bottom corner from Daniel Sturridge's through ball.

The 24-year-old had endured a frustrated start to his time at Liverpool up until an energetic cameo against Manchester United at the weekend and another bright run-out from the bench in Slovenia.