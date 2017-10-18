Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain focused on self-development as he targets more starts after first Liverpool goal

Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain is focused on continuing to improve as he looks to command a regular starting berth after scoring his first goal for Liverpool in their 7-0 annihilation of NK Maribor.

The Reds produced the biggest ever away Champions League win from a British team as they thrashed the Slovenian champions on their own turf - leading 3-0 after just 19 minutes.

Oxlade-Chamberlain replaced Mohamed Salah, who scored a brace, on the hour mark and netted his first goal since joining from Arsenal in a £35 million deadline-day move with a late burst and composed finish into the bottom corner from Daniel Sturridge's through ball.

The 24-year-old had endured a frustrated start to his time at Liverpool up until an energetic cameo against Manchester United at the weekend and another bright run-out from the bench in Slovenia.

Midfielder keen to make the most of his chances to impress

Asked whether he feels confident of beginning to push for regular starts in Jürgen Klopp's side, Oxlade-Chamberlain acknowledged that he has joined "a competitive team."

He noted that the team are "in an important part of the season" in which they "want to get off to a good start."

The Reds' No.21 spoke of the "few results that haven't gone our way" and said: "Everyone's fighting for their place and I'm just ready for whenever I get the opportunity like tonight."

"I need to keep developing and learning the new style of play and getting used to that," Oxlade-Chamberlain told BT Sport. "And whenever I get my opportunities, try and do as well as I can."

Praising Liverpool's level of performance, the England international declared that they "started with the right intensity" and revealed how Klopp insisted it would be "a tough game" in which they could not "be complacent."

Oxlade-Chamberlain stated that the manager told his players: "We need to give them [Maribor] our 100 per-cent effort. I think the boys did that right from the off and even at half-time he [Klopp] was still pushing for us to do better and react again because we thought they'd come out and give it a good go."

He insisted that Liverpool "reacted well again after half-time" and got "everything we deserved", adding that "more to the point" they "were more clinical" in "putting away all our chances, or near enough all of them."

"Liverpool have always got goals in us, we just need to click"

Liverpool have only bettered the 7-0 score-line on their travels once in 125-year history, an 8-0 thrashing of Stoke City in the League Cup back in 2000, and have never won by such a margin away from home in their illustrious European history.

On what went right for Klopp's charges against Maribor, Oxlade-Chamberlain said: "I feel like every week it feels like we've got a lot of goals in us and it's just not clicking right in the final moment. I think we create a lot of opportunities."

He revealed: "I hear people saying that the stats are always 'Liverpool have 20 shots a game' and if we keep doing those things, and that's the most important thing that we keep creating chances and keep trying, hopefully they will come off for us and tonight they did."