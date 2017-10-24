David Unsworth says Everton need a winning manager as they look to replace Ronald Koeman following the Dutch manager’s departure from the club on Monday afternoon.

Everton majority shareholder Farhad Moshiri and Bill Kenweight are expected to begin their search immediately for a new boss whilst Unsworth takes temporary charge of the first team in the meantime.

Speaking in his first press conference as interim boss, Unsworth said: “Whoever gets it (the manager job) must win. I know Farhad, Bill and the board want a winning manager. If you win you keep your job.”

The Blues have already been linked with a number of names but former Borussia Dortmund boss Thomas Tuchel and current Burnley manager Sean Dyche are tipped as the front-runners.

Despite that, Unsworth isn’t ruling himself out of taking the job on a permanent basis.

Speaking about his own possible cause for the job, the 44-year-old said: “Who wouldn’t want this job? It’s a top job for any manger, myself included.

“The chairman and the board have given me an opportunity and a run of games but results and performances will dictate my future as Everton manager.”

The Chorley born interim added: “I want to manage. It’s an amazing club to be manager. I think the time has come for me to say that and I make no secret of it. I do have a wonderful job already and it is something I enjoy. Whatever will be, will be.”

What went wrong for Koeman

There are plenty of issues that can be pointed at to showcase the downfall of Koeman’s spell at Everton but Unsworth would not be drawn into analysing the departure of the 54-year-old former defender.

The interim boss said: “We all have opinions (on what went wrong) but the bottom line is the team did not win enough games.”

What the 44-year-old would be drawn into talking about was the most recent performances of what is now his side.

He added: “Performances have been OK, in spells. I don’t think it’s lack of effort and the commitment to the cause has been there. It’s a collective thing.

"The team hasn’t won enough games. It’s a team game and we burden that together.”

Unsworth will be the first to admit he knows what an Everton team needs to possess and he’ll be looking to instil that into the squad during his spell, however brief it may be.

On the squad

Unsworth took training on Tuesday morning but before had the opportunity to address the squad, but did not want to reveal what he and the players discussed.

Everton’s director of football Steve Walsh also spoke to the squad and remained around training as Unsworth and his quickly put together backroom held the day’s session.

“I spoke to the players on my own after Steve,” Unsworth said. “Then we went out and had a great session. The spirit was great within five or 10 minutes. The players reacted straight away.”

Unsworth will be hoping for a immediate reaction on the pitch on Wednesday night as the Blues travel to Stamford Bridge to take on Chelsea in the Carabao Cup.