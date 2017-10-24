Chelsea vs Everton Preview: Blues travel to Stamford Bridge for Carabao Cup action

Everton travel to Stamford Bridge to take on Chelsea in the last sixteen of the Carabao Cup, but without Ronald Koeman on the touchline.

The Dutch boss was relieved of his duties as Blues manager on Monday afternoon and Everton under-23 boss David Unsworth will be on the touchline opposite Antonio Conte.

Unsworth will likely be assisted by John Ebbrell as the pair swap their under-23 roles for the first team equivalent.

They’ll remain in charge on a temporary basis until Farhad Moshiri and Bill Kenwright are able to install a third permanent boss in as many years.

The two sides met at Stamford Bridge earlier this season as the home side ran out comfortable 2-0 winners thanks to first-half goals from Cesc Fabregas and Alvaro Morata.

Whilst the visitors will be hoping for a different result this time around, they may already possibly be being prepared to almost write the game off in preparation for Sunday’s trip to the King Power Stadium to take on Leicester City.

With focus needed on the Premier League, Unsworth’s second team selection as interim Everton boss will be interesting to see.

In Focus: Temporary measures

Wednesday will be the second team Unsworth steps in as Everton interim manager but this time there’s much more at stake than an end of season home game against Norwich City.

He’ll be given the chance to stake his claim to the permanent job but with Moshiri and Kenwright looking more for a big name boss who can rub shoulders with his North West counterparts, Unsworth may just have to wait a little longer.

Although if he shows he can perform in the role, a large part of the Goodison Park faithful could get their wish of him in the role on a much longer basis.

Whilst Koeman spent plenty in the summer transfer window, one thing the former Everton defender will likely do in his temporary spell is blood youngsters.

In his first game as temporary boss, the 44-year-old gave chances to four teenagers and whilst that was the perfect time to play them, he’s worked with the under-23s for a number of seasons now and knows what they’re all about.

If any of the current crop can help the first team in any way, the Chorley born boss shouldn’t be afraid to give them a chance. After all, it can only help his personal cause to become Everton boss.

Following that 3-0 win over Norwich in May of 2016, Unsworth stated that whoever took over was a “very lucky man.”

He wants to be that lucky man, but on a much longer basis.

A look at: Chelsea

Antonio Conte's side beat an in-form Watford team 4-2 at Stamford Bridge at the weekend to seemingly get themselves back on track in the Premier League.

The Italian boss will likely rotate his squad from Saturday’s win over the Hornets but with such a deep squad at his disposal, whatever team he names will be full of quality.

In the last round of the Carabao Cup, Conte’s side comfortably dispatched of Nottingham Forest and whilst Everton may prove a tougher test than Forest, they’re still favourites to progress to the next round.

Probable line-ups

Everton: Pickford, Holgate, Keane, Jagielka, Baines, Davies, Klaassen, Sigurdsson, Lookman, Mirallas and Niasse.

Chelsea: Caballero, Rudiger, Christensen, Cahill, Zappacosta, Fabregas, Bakayoko, Kenedy, Musonda, Hazard and Batshuayi.