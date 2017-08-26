Chelsea vs Everton Preview: Toffees looking for first Stamford Bridge victory since 1994

Everton travel to Chelsea on the back of their 1-1 draw with Hajduk Split in the Europa League, looking to close out August with a result at Stamford Bridge.

Fears of a Chelsea and Antonio Conte downfall were seemingly dispelled following last week’s win over Tottenham Hotspur at Wembley.

In last season’s fixture, the hosts ran away as 5-0 winners in Everton’s worst performance of the season. Conte’s men got the better of the Blues at Goodison Park in the return fixture too, as they completed a double over Everton.

Ronald Koeman’s men have to perform significantly better this time around, despite that being a difficult ask following the hectic week the Blues have had recently.

In Focus: Away day blues

The Blues have not won away at Chelsea since 1994 when a first half Paul Rideout goal was enough to secure victory.

It’s not unusual for Everton to have huge droughts away from home against sides bigger than them. The Blues haven’t won away at Anfield since 1999, away at Arsenal since 1996 and only recently overcome their hoodoo at Old Trafford.

That sort of form is a concern for Ronald Koeman who will need to change those sort of results if he his team want to achieve their targets.

The Dutch boss has his eyes on Champions League qualification and whilst that can be achieved through success in the Europa League, Blues fans are desperate to break into the top four for the first time since 2005.

Koeman’s team are undoubtedly strong at home and still tough to beat but have not been able to translate that form into away games. Last season, Everton only won four times away from home and suffered nine defeats.

The Everton squad has the quality in its starting eleven and is hoping to have the depth to match by the time the transfer window slams shut next week.

A look at: Chelsea

The defending Premier League champions have got off to an indifferent start this season, following reports and rumours of differences within the squad and between Antonio Conte and Chelsea higher ups.

Defeat to Burnley on the opening day at Stamford Bridge was followed by a win at Wembley over Tottenham Hotspur, which had an aura of a vintage Chelsea performance away from home.

Conte’s men will be without key figures in Gary Cahill and Eden Hazard but the champions are still one of the strongest teams in the league.

Probable line-ups

Chelsea: Courtois, Azpilicueta, Luiz, Rudiger, Moses, Alonso, Kante, Fabregas, Pedro, Willian and Morata.

Everton: Pickford, Holgate, Keane, Jagielka, Williams, Baines, Davies, Gueye, Sigurdsson, Rooney and Calvert-Lewin.

Match day stats

1. Chelsea have not lost back-to-back home games in the league since November 2011

2. Wayne Rooney has scored six goals and registered two assists in 24 Premier League matches against Chelsea.

3. The hosts have won seven of their last 10 Premier League meetings with Everton.