Jack Cork receives first England call-up after impressive start to the season

Burnley midfielder Jack Cork has received his first England call-up after a speight of withdrawals from Gareth Southgate's international squad for friendlies against Brazil and Germany.

Leading the way in numerous statistics

Cork has impressed since his summer arrival from Swansea, protecting a back four that has been one of the most disciplined in the Premier League. The 28-year old has covered more ground than any other player in the top flight, helping Burnley to hold a place in the top half of the table.

The defensive midfielder has supported one of the toughest units in the Premier League to break down, making more blocks than any other player in the league with an average of 1.1 per game.

Cork has also been influential for Burnley when starting attacks, taking more touches than any of his teammates and making a superior number of passes than all but Steven Defour in the Clarets side.

"I haven't really got the words for it"

After experiencing international football with Great Britain at the 2012 Olympics, Cork could not hide his delight at being selected. He told the official Burnley website, “I’m really, really happy. I haven’t really got the words for it. I’m looking forward to going to meet up.”

He also explained how fortunate he felt to have received the call-up. “Four or five of the lads in the squad probably could have got in at the same time as me, so I feel lucky that I’ve been given the chance and, hopefully, if we can keep this form up then maybe one or two others can get in as well."

Manager Sean Dyche, who has allowed those squad members not involved in internationals some time off this weekend, explained how another call-up proved the progression of the Clarets. “It’s another great marker for Burnley Football Club to have another player called up to a full international squad. It’s great for him and a deserved call-up. We were delighted when we managed to sign Jack and he’s shown through his performances exactly why.”

England play Brazil on Friday and Germany next Tuesday.