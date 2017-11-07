Jake Livermore in as Spurs stars Kane and Winks pull out of England squad for upcoming friendlies

Kane and Winks pictured amongst the England camp in October (photo: Getty Images / Julian Finney)

Gareth Southgate will have neither Harry Kane or Harry Winks available for two high profile England friendlies over the next week, as the pair pulled out of the latest squad.

The Tottenham Hotspur pair both sustained injuries in Sunday's narrow win over Crystal Palace, with the Spurs medical team ruling that neither were in proper condition to join up with the national side.

Kane, who scored twice in the last international break, has been forced out with a knee problem whilst Winks has an ankle issue.

The 21-year-old had been poised to pick up his second England cap, his injury coming as a bitter blow after he spoke on social media last week of how delighted he was to have been selected.

Not good news for Southgate

England play Germany later this week, on Friday, before coming up against Brazil on Tuesday 14. Both matches will be played at Wembley.

Losing two Spurs players will come as a major inconvenience for Southgate, who had hoped to blend Winks into the squad whilst further integrating Kane as a key member and potential captain.

Having scored 12 in 23 now for the senior team, Kane has been pinned as one of England's best hopes for success at next summer's World Cup, whilst impressive performances against the likes of Real Madrid and Liverpool over the last month did Winks no harm in terms of making himself known to the England coaching staff.

Livermore in

Southgate opted to call up just one name as Kane and Winks were pulled out simultaneously, bringing Jake Livermore into his squad.

The West Bromwich Albion midfielder will hope to add to his five national team caps, four of which have come in 2017.