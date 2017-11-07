Arsenal's Jessica Samuelsson set for surgery

After picking up an injury against Hungary, Jessica Samuelsson confirmed she’ll be sidelined for about half a year after damaging the ligaments in her foot.

Long time out

Forced off during a World Cup qualifier for Sweden against Hungary at the end of last month in Borås, the injury occurred in the dying minutes and left Sweden a man light as Peter Gerhardsson had already used all three of his substitutions.

Stretched off in evident pain, an early x-ray ruled out the chance of broken bones and the full-back initially thought she’d be back playing in a week or so but further tests have highlighted ligament damage.

With surgery required, Samuelsson has told Radiosporten that she’ll be out of action for about six months as she recovers, ruling out Sweden’s next qualifier in April with their home tie against Croatia in June possibly in doubt too.

Lack of depth

As Sweden’s first choice right-back the news is obviously a blow for Blågult but a bigger problem for Arsenal, whom she only signed for in August.

The natural successor to Alex Scott who is set to leave the Gunners after 25 years on and off, to pursue a career away from playing. Samuelsson has been juggled with captain, Scott during her short time in Borehamwood and whether intended to start or be more rotational player, the loss of the defender has done little to help the Gunners’ depth, the squad historically one that struggles with injuries.

Having spent seven years with Swedish champions, Linköping, the 25-year-old had yet to fully find her feet in WSL and really show Arsenal fans what she was about. With the switch to a winter calendar, WSL no longer wraps up in November but rather runs concurrent to the Premier League and therefore Samuelsson is set to miss the rest of the season – encapsulating Arsenal’s remaining 14 league games and any cup progression.