Zlatan Ibrahimović's desperation to win Premier League sees him start talks over new Manchester United contract

Zlatan Ibrahimović is set to enter negotiations about prolonging his stay at Manchester United, negotiations fuelled by his desire to lift the Premier League trophy, one of the few major titles that have evaded him his whole golden career.

Ibrahimović desperate for Premier League glory

The 36-year-old’s current deal runs out in July after José Mourinho triggered a one-year extension is his initial contract in the summer, even though it was widely expected that he’d depart due to a cruciate ligament rupture in April.

Ibrahimović bagged 28 goals in all competitions throughout his debut season in England, a season cut short by the unfortunate injury suffered against Anderlecht in the 2016-17 Europa League quarter-final second leg.

Reports in the recent close season suggested that the Swedish striker was considering a move to the MLS for the 2017-18 campaign, but his hunger to fill in a huge gap in his hefty title haul proved to be too much to fight.

City dominance could force Ibrahimović to stay on

Manchester City’s early dominance on all fronts under Pep Guardiola, claiming a record 37 points from their first 13 league matches, doesn’t seem like it’s going to be ending any time soon and a third Premier League title looks incredibly likely – a factor that could push ‘The God of Manchester’s’ will to stay on at the highest level.

The Sun reports that Zlatan Ibrahimović will meet up with manager and long-term friend Mourinho in the new year to discuss terms regarding staying further than the summer of 2018, because of The Citizens’ excellence this term.

The veteran frontman has made four appearances as a substitute since making an early return to action in the 4-1 mauling of Newcastle United in early November, and could be on the brink of replacing Romelu Lukaku as the Reds’ main man due to the Belgian’s worrying drop in goalscoring form.

Lukaku has been contributing to goals, but has netted just once in his last 11 games, some believe Ibrahimović’s re-emergence could be a factor, so it’ll be interesting to see what the future holds for Old Trafford’s Swedish hero.