Zlatan Ibrahimović signs a new one-year contract with Manchester United

Manchester United have completed their fourth signing of the summer transfer window and it is one that will be very familiar to United fans, as it has been announced that striker Zlatan Ibrahimović has signed a new one-year deal with the club. 

Back to finish what I started 

The Swede arrived from Paris Saint-Germain last summer with the reputation of being one of the deadliest strikers on the continent in the last decade, but many remained skeptical to whether or not the veteran could deliver in what many consider to be the toughest league in the world. 

Ibrahimović certainly disappoint as he became a fan favourite almost instantaneously, notching 28 goals in the 46 appearances and playing a major part in the three trophies that The Red Devils won last season. 

However the 35-year-old's season was cruelly cut short after he picked up a serious knee injury, it did seem that was the end of the Swede's brief fling with English football as he was released by the club in July but still allowed to continue his recovery at the Carrington complex. 

Ibrahimović will wear the no 10 shirt after the recent departure of former skipper Wayne Rooney, and the striker stated that he "cannot wait" to get back in front of the Old Trafford crowd. 

"I am back to finish what I started," Ibrahimović stated to manutd.com. "It was always mine and the club's intention for me to stay."

"I cannot wait to get back out on that Old Trafford pitch," the Swede admitted. "But I also know that I have to take my time to make sure that I am ready." 

"I have been working hard and will continue to do so," Ibrahimović added. "To make sure I am in the best possible condition for my return to the pitch."

 