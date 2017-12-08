Jose Mourinho is the manager to stop Manchester City, says Phil Neville

Former Manchester United defender Phil Neville believes that Jose Mourinho is the only manager who could stop Pep Guardiola’s Manchester City. The two fierce rivals face each other for the first time this season at Old Trafford on Sunday.

United sit second in the Premier League table, eight points behind Manchester City. The game on Sunday is a huge game for the title race as United cannot afford to slip up further. City have won their past 13 Premier League games and could break the record by getting a 14th win on Sunday.

Mourinho can stop Manchester City

Manchester United have made Old Trafford a fortress once again under Mourinho. They have not lost a game on the home turf in the last 40 outings in all competitions. Their last defeat came against Manchester City in September last year.

While talking to Sky Sports, Neville said that “Mourinho is the manager who can go toe to toe with Manchester City.” The former English defender also added that if Mourinho fails to do it then Manchester City can go the whole season unbeaten. He admitted that this is the toughest test of the season so far for Guardiola’s team.

The Red Devils have gained momentum in past few weeks. They came home with six points from the two away trips to Watford and Arsenal. United were ruthless on counter in both the games and scored seven goals in this two games.

Embed from Getty Images

United need to disrupt City’s rhythm

Neville also said that Mourinho needs to come up with a plan which will disrupt City’s rhythm when they are attacking. Guardiola’s men have scored 46 goals in Premier league and have been battering most of the teams they have faced this season.

United have been enjoying a good season in Premier League this season. They have scored 35 goals in league which is second best tally in the league. Kevin De Bruyne and David Silva are the key player for City in midfield. If United are able to shut down this two players then Mourinho’s men can come out of this derby with a positive result.