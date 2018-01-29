Man Utd are still searching for their first win at home since the opening game of the season | UEFA.com

Manchester United FC

Manchester United to face winner of Birmingham City-Huddersfield Town replay

Manchester United to face winner of Birmingham City-Huddersfield Town replay

Monday's FA Cup 5th Round Draw left United waiting until next week to find out whether they will travel to Birmingham or Huddersfield in the last-16.

liam-mcmahon
Liam McMahon

Monday's FA Cup draw means that Manchester United will travel to either Birmingham City or Huddersfield Town, pending a replay, in the fifth round.

United booked their place in the last-16 with a convincing 4-0 win over Yeovil Town on Friday night. Meanwhile, Birmingham and Huddersfield drew 1-1 on Saturday, and are set for a replay a week from Tuesday.

The fifth round is scheduled for the weekend of February 17/18, immediately before United travel to Sevilla for the first leg of their UEFA Champions League Round of 16 tie.

How did United get here?

The Red Devils have beaten Derby County and Yeovil on their FA Cup journey so far. United left it late against Derby, with victory secured in the game's final ten minutes via goals from Jesse Lingard and Romelu Lukaku

The fourth round proved more straightforward, as the Reds traveled to Huish Park for a match-up with League Two Yeovil. A defensive mistake before the break gifted Marcus Rashford the game's opening goal. Second-half strikes from Ander Herrera, Lingard, and Lukaku sealed the win in some style.

How have United fared in past meetings?

United lost 2-1 at Huddersfield in their first Premier League meeting this season. It was the first league defeat of the season for United, and manager David Wagner's team will hope they can repeat the feat should they make it past Birmingham. 

Meanwhile, United have not played Birmingham City since 2011, the last time the Midlands club were in England's top flight. United were 5-0 winners that day, avenging a 1-1 draw in Birmingham earlier in the season.

The time and date of the fixture will be confirmed following the replay.

VAVEL Logo

Manchester United FC News

Manchester United 0-0 Valencia: Reds fail to deliver at home yet again

5 hours ago

Opinion: Mourinho is quickly becoming a relic of his own glorious past

a day ago

Manchester United's many problems are disguising an issue on the pitch

a day ago

Manchester United v Valencia Preview: Red Devils looking to bounce back from defeat

a day ago

West Ham vs Man United: The warm-down

3 days ago

As it happened: Hammers continue their revival to hand Mourinho more misery at United

5 days ago

Romelu Lukaku's spurned chances for Man United have been fatal this season

5 days ago

Three candidates to replace under-pressure Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho

5 days ago

Mourinho v Pogba is the box office part of Manchester United's many issues

6 days ago

Manchester United 2-2 Derby County (7-8 on penalties): Mourinho beaten by Lampard in Carabao Cup

7 days ago

Man United 1-1 Wolves: Nuno's men take game to Mourinho's Reds

10 days ago