SheBelieves Cup 2018: Germany 2-2 England

Matchday 2 of the SheBelieves Cup saw the US and France cancel each other out in the first match, but England and Germany failed to take advantage of it in a 2-2 draw.

Phil Neville made some changes from the previous match against France. Fara Williams earned her 168th cap and Siobhan Chamberlain picked up her 50th cap. Ellen White was included in place of Jodie Taylor, Abbie McManus in place of the injured Anita Asante and Mel Lawley for Nikita Parris. Germany were without Babett Peter after she suffered an injury in the loss against the US.

This was going to be a much closer game than the Lionesses had previously played in against France and it showed. It started off quite evenly matched with both teams being fairly tentative. However, it was to be Germany that took the lead after England failed to clear their lines. There was a bit of a scramble and Hasret Kayikci was there to poke home. It didn't take long for the Lionesses to respond however. There was an instant reply within a minute when Ellen White deflected in Fara Williams' shot.

As the game went on, it was end to end football. Both teams had chances to take the lead but failed to. The first half ended 1-1 but there looked to be a couple of goals left in it.

No winner to be found

Indeed there was but it didn't occur until the 51st minute. Yet again, England failed to clear. Siobhan Chamberlain went to kick it out but unfortunately it hit Millie Bright and went in. England once again came back into the game, albeit not as quickly as before. Ellen White was the scorer yet again as she beat the offside trap and calmly finished past Almuth Schult. There was plenty of action in the closing moments with chances for both to nick the win but it wasn't to be.

That draw leaves both teams with differing fates in the tournaments. Germany will now face France in what will be a 3rd place playoff. England will take on the US in a winner takes all match. However, England could afford a draw with their superior goal difference.