Can Mohamed Salah become the highest scorer in a Premier League season?

Mohamed Salah's starring performance against Watford on Saturday left others trailing in his wake in terms of competition for this season's Premier League Golden Boot.

The Egyptian was in scintillating form for Liverpool at Anfield, scoring four times and assisting Roberto Firmino as the Reds cruised to a 5-0 win, moving back into third for the time being.

It was all about Salah though, as he moved up to 28 goals for the league season, at an average of a goal every 85 minutes.

That's four strikes ahead of back-to-back Golden Boot winner Harry Kane, seven ahead of Sergio Aguero and 13 ahead of Raheem Sterling.

Golden boot virtually done, what next?

With Kane injured for a few weeks, the Golden Boot looks wrapped up in the winger's debut season, a phenomenal season in itself with Cristiano Ronaldo the only other 'non-striker' to ever scoop the top scorer prize.

Ronaldo scored 31 league goals in the 2007-08 season as Manchester United proceeded to another Premier League title.

The Portugese's tally from that season is the joint-highest since the Premier League moved to a 20 team competition in 1995, coming down from 22. Alan Shearer and Luis Suarez are the others to have bagged 31 in that period.

Salah needs just three league goals in his final seven games to achieve that, he's well on course. If he plays every minute of Liverpool's remaining games and keeps up his scoring record, he'll finish on 35 goals, blowing those aforementioned names out of the water.

If he could get to 35, he'd break the all time Premier League record, jointly held by legendary striker Andy Cole and Shearer, the pair having plundered 34 goals in the 1993-94 and 1994-95 season's respectively, back when each team played 42 games.

Breaking that record with four less games available would leave Salah basking in even more history.

Salah on track to smash records

The scary thing is, it's all very plausible. The Egyptian is a consistent scorer, the fact he'd racked up 24 league goals before scoring his first hat-trick against Watford is testament to the goalscoring threat that he is on a week in, week out basis.

Of Liverpool's seven remaining league games, just one comes against a team in the top eight. That's away to Chelsea, where Salah will have a point to prove having been sold by the London club a few years ago.

Salah's already scored league goals against four of the teams he's yet to face twice, and he'll fancy his chances of bagging a first against the likes of Brighton, West Brom and Crystal Palace.

With all that in mind, getting past 31 to break the 38 game record looks a case of 'when' rather than 'if'.

What else?

He's also currently leading the race for the European Golden Boot, in a bid to become the first Egyptian to win that prize.

That's not forgetting Liverpool's mouth-watering clash with Manchester City in the Champions League quarter finals, a competition in which Salah has had to settle for six goals at a 'measly' 99 minutes per strike.

For a man who has already managed more goals than Suarez, Torres or Owen ever did in a season on Merseyside, there is still work to be done and records to be broken for Mo Salah.

The smart money would be on him smashing those records, by smashing some more into the net.