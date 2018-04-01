Chelsea 1-3 Tottenham player ratings: Spurs player ratings as they break Stamford Bridge curse

Tottenham Hotspur finally broke their 28-year winless run at Stamford Bridge with an incredible 3-1 win over Chelsea.

Here are the player ratings:

Goalkeeper and Defence

Hugo Lloris (6) - Had a very mixed game. Made a huge mistake to give Alvaro Morata an empty net to head into. Improved as the game went on, looked a lot more assured, especially with his handling as Chelsea pumped ball after ball into our box.

Kieran Trippier (6) - Trippier like Ben Davies had one of his more average games. Was not able to bomb up the field as much as he wanted to do, due to the system that Chelsea were playing. He was struggling against Eden Hazard at times but overall did his job well.

Davinson Sanchez (7) - Part of a rock solid centre back pairing for Spurs today. At just 21 years old, Sanchez is looking like the real deal already. The Colombian kept Morata quite quiet, obviously apart from losing him slightly for their goal but that aside he was as solid as a rock. What a signing he has turned out to be.

Jan Vertonghen (7) - Toby who?. Super Jan was exactly that today. He was truly incredible from minute one to minute 90. He is definitely a great shout for anyone's team of the season.

Ben Davies (6) - Can definitely tell Davies has had to cover a lot of miles over the international break. He was caught out time and time again by Victor Moses down that right hand side. He was partly to fault for Chelsea's goal. A really jet lagged performance.

Midfield and Striker

Moussa Dembele (6) - Looked a little sluggish in the first half today. Grew into the game in the second half and looked to be getting back to his best. This has been his longest run in the side this season. He is the kind of player you need when you are seeing out a game, as he controlled that midfield very well.

Eric Dier (7) - The more solid of the two defensive midfielders for Spurs today. Moussa Dembele was making a lot more mistakes that Dier had to clean up. Dier did produce a wonder ball to set up Dele Alli for his first goal. Will feel a little hard done by to be the one who was taken off to bring on Victor Wanyama.

Erik Lamela (6) - The weaker point of the attacking midfield three in this game. Did become more of a false nine in the second half which created more space for Alli to run into. Did seem a little too one footed in this game which was his particular downfall, especially given the goal he scored against Swansea was with his right.

Dele Alli (8) - Silenced his critics in this game for sure. Has been criticised for his performances this season but today he truly stepped up to the mark. The skill involved in his first goal was truly brilliant. His second was tricky in its own right and that little touch to bring it away from the defenders made that goal look superb.

Christian Eriksen (8) - Again the Dane has stepped up to the mark when called upon. Spurs were not at their best throughout the first half and needed that moment to kick start a revival. Eriksen really did provide that with one of the goals of the season. No matter who was in goal that strike was truly something special. He was the pivot in midfield to help start the counter attack and it will be interesting to see if he can take this kind of form into the rest of the season and then the World Cup.

Heung Min-Son (6) - A rather quiet game for Sonny today. Deputising for Harry Kane who was on the bench, Son struggled to play as an out and out striker today. He wasn't able to hold the ball up well at all and he kept getting his lines crossed with Lamela. Had a golden chance to add the team's third when he was put through down the right, but thankfully Alli was on hand to finish it off.