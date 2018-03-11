Tottenham Hotspur 4-1 AFC Bournemouth: Player ratings as Spurs wrap up victory with second-half comeback

Tottenham Hotspur maintained their unbeaten league run in 2018 with a comfortable 4-1 win over AFC Bournemouth.

Spurs opened up a five-point gap to Chelsea in 5th, before their meeting on Easter Sunday.

The win also sees Mauricio Pochettino's men rise to third in the Premier League table - putting themselves a point ahead of Liverpool in fourth.

Goalkeeper and Defence

Hugo Lloris (6): Had a rather quiet one between the Spurs sticks. When called upon the Frenchman was reliable as always and made a few very vital saves, when Bournemouth came calling.

Serge Aurier (7): One of Aurier’s better games today. The Ivorian has been known to have a mistake or two in him but looked a lot more assured today. Still has the odd trouble with throw-ins but I think he can be left when he is able to produce a peach of a ball for Dele Alli to grab the equaliser. Took his goal incredibly well to score a header from such a tight angle.

Davinson Sanchez (6): Had a very much up and down performance today. Got caught out for the opening goal of the game. His pace was needed to keep up with the likes of Callum Wilson, Jordan Ibe and Junior Stanislas. His clearances were iffy at times but was overall very solid today.

Jan Vertonghen (6): Another assured performance from the Belgian. He is the Rolls Royce of centre-backs this season. Always looks comfortable on the ball and defended superbly all day.

Danny Rose (6): The long road continues for Rose, in his race to reach his best in time for Russia. Looked a little off the pace today but more attacks went down the other side which was probably to Rose’s benefit.

Midfield and attack

Victor Wanyama (6): Went quite unnoticed in that defensive midfield role. Coming in for Eric Dier was always going to be tough but he did live up to the task and was strong in breaking up the play.

Moussa Dembele (6): Another strong performance. Struggled at first, as Bournemouth really came out the traps, firing on all cylinders but after we equalised looked at home as usual.

Christian Eriksen (7): A quieter game from the Dane. He was definitely the player who gave the pass to assister in most attacks but he did create a lot of counter attacks and was the lynchpin in the attack and his pass was exquisite to send Son through on goal.

Dele Alli (8): Silenced his critics today with one of his best performances of the season. Started the game shakily, but grew into the game as time went on. When Kane went off, Alli stepped up to the mark to convert Aurier’s superb cross. He also produced a beautiful ball for Son for Spurs’ second.

Heung Min-Son (8): Nice one Sonny. Yet another cracking game from the South Korean. Had big shoes to fill when Kane went off injured. Took both his goals really well and shows why Pochettino rates him so highly. His true value will be seen in the coming weeks if Kane’s injury is as bad as first thought.

Harry Kane (6): Not a lot of service in the 35 minutes he featured. Kane was forced off after taking a knock to his ankle in a collision with Asmir Begovic.

Sub

Erik Lamela (7): An unconventional choice to replace Kane but was a nuisance for the Bournemouth defence. His dribbling was brilliant and was unlucky that his deflected effort did not go into the net.

Could prove a vital player in the coming weeks as an option for Pochettino in the Spurs front four.